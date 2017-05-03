Paquito and me
Martin Herrera poses with his favorite rooster "Paquito" around other roosters in his house in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training them, walks with his favorite rooster "Paquito" in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
"Paquito", the favourite rooster of Martin Herrera, stands next to an old man playing violin in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Martin Herrera, boards a bus with his favorite rooster "Paquito" in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A tourist reacts as she takes a picture with "Paquito", the favourite rooster of Martin Herrera, in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
"Paquito" stands inside a shop window of a clothing store in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Martin Herrera, walks with his favourite rooster "Paquito" during procession of Holy Week in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
"Paquito" crows in the yard of the house in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Martin Herrera gives water to his favourite rooster "Paquito" while walks in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
"Paquito" crows while traveling by bus with Martin Herrera in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Martin Herrera, poses with his favorite rooster "Paquito" in his house in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
"Paquito" jumps off the shoulders of Martin Herrera while he walks by the city in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
"Paquito" walks along the sidewalks of the city in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Martin Herrera eats with his favourite rooster "Paquito" at the Central market in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Martin Herrera leaves his house with his favorite rooster "Paquito" on the shoulder towards the city in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Martin Herrera feeds his favorite rooster "Paquito" as he travels by bus to the city in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
People take a picture with "Paquito" in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Martin Herrera walks with his favourite rooster "Paquito" among pigeons at the Culture Square in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Martin Herrera poses with his favourite rooster "Paquito" in his house in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
