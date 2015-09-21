Edition:
Paragliders of Kabul

Afghan paraglider Zakia Mohammadi, 21, flies in Kabul, Afghanistan September 14, 2015. Mohammadi is one of two women in a group of young Afghans taking to the skies of a capital where military helicopters and surveillance balloons are a far more familiar sight. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan paraglider Zakia Mohammadi, 21, flies in Kabul, Afghanistan September 14, 2015. Mohammadi is one of two women in a group of young Afghans taking to the skies of a capital where military helicopters and surveillance balloons are a far more familiar sight. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan paraglider Naweed Popal, 29, prepares to take flight in Kabul, Afghanistan September 14, 2015. Paragliding is an expensive pastime, however, in a city where the average wage is about $200 a month. Even a middle-class Afghan will find it tough to afford the $500 cost of two weeks of training, while paragliding equipment costs $5,000. Getting to the tops of hills takes hours of climbing in a four-wheel drive vehicle, in the absence of proper roads. An army vehicle carries the team's equipment, with a police escort to fend off possible attacks. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan paraglider Naweed Popal, 29, prepares to take flight in Kabul, Afghanistan September 14, 2015. Paragliding is an expensive pastime, however, in a city where the average wage is about $200 a month. Even a middle-class Afghan will find it tough to afford the $500 cost of two weeks of training, while paragliding equipment costs $5,000. Getting to the tops of hills takes hours of climbing in a four-wheel drive vehicle, in the absence of proper roads. An army vehicle carries the team's equipment, with a police escort to fend off possible attacks. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghans watch as an Iranian paraglider practices in Kabul, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghans watch as an Iranian paraglider practices in Kabul, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan paraglider Naweed Popal, 29, (R) prepares to take flight in Kabul, Afghanistan September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan paraglider Naweed Popal, 29, (R) prepares to take flight in Kabul, Afghanistan September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Children watch a paraglider in Kabul, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Children watch a paraglider in Kabul, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan paraglider Hussain, 31, is pictured in the air in Kabul, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan paraglider Hussain, 31, is pictured in the air in Kabul, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan paraglider Zakia Mohammadi, 21, flies in Kabul, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan paraglider Zakia Mohammadi, 21, flies in Kabul, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Zakia Mohammadi, 21, (R) walks with Leeda Ozori, 21, after paragliding exercise in Kabul, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Zakia Mohammadi, 21, (R) walks with Leeda Ozori, 21, after paragliding exercise in Kabul, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghans watch a paraglider in Kabul, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghans watch a paraglider in Kabul, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan paraglider Leeda Ozori, 21, walks after practicing in Kabul, September 14, 2015. Ozori is one of two women in the group. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan paraglider Leeda Ozori, 21, walks after practicing in Kabul, September 14, 2015. Ozori is one of two women in the group. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan paragliders prepare to launch from a mountain in Kabul, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan paragliders prepare to launch from a mountain in Kabul, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man watches a paraglider in Kabul, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A man watches a paraglider in Kabul, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan paraglider Hussain, 31, is pictured in the air in Kabul, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan paraglider Hussain, 31, is pictured in the air in Kabul, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghans watch a paraglider in flight in Kabul, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghans watch a paraglider in flight in Kabul, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan paraglider Leeda Ozori, 21, prepares to practice in Kabul, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan paraglider Leeda Ozori, 21, prepares to practice in Kabul, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan paraglider Zakia Mohammadi, 21, prepares to take flight in Kabul, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan paraglider Zakia Mohammadi, 21, prepares to take flight in Kabul, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
