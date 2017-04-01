Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Protestors set fire to the Congress building during a demonstration against a possible change in the law to allow for presidential re-election in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A policeman aims a weapon during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Protestors fight with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A protestor, who is wounded by a rubber bullet in clashes with police during a demonstration stands in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A police vehicle with a broken windshield is seen during a demonstration in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Protestors set fire to the Congress building during a demonstration in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A journalist runs during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A protestor wounded by a rubber bullet is seen in an ambulance in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
President of Paraguay�s congress Roberto Acevedo (C) is seen during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Protestors fight with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Police clash with protestors during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Protestors set fire to the Congress building during a demonstration in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A protestor, wounded by rubber bullets in clashes with the police during a demonstration is interviewed in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Protestors clash with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Paraguayan demonstrators clash with police in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Protestors clash with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
