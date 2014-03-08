Paralympics Opening Ceremony
Four-time track and field Paralympic champion and record-holder Aleksey Ashapatov of Russia, arrives with torch during in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, applauds as he stands besides International Paralympic Committee President Sir Philip Craven, during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk more
An icebreaker ship called "Peace" is seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Flag-bearer Jonathan Lujan of the U.S., leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Ukraine's flag-bearer Mykhaylo Tkachenko arrives in the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
China's flag-bearer Tian Ye, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Canada's flag-bearer Sonja Gaudet, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Italy's flag-bearer Andrea Chiarotti, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's flag-bearer Andrea Rothfuss leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Britain's flag-bearer Millie Knight, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Austria's flag-bearer Philipp Bonadimann, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Australia's flag-bearer Cameron Rahles-Rahbula, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers form the word 'Together' during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers carry the Russian national flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian athletes carry the Paralympic flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
