Pictures | Mon Mar 21, 2016

Parched earth

A boy runs at the bottom of a branch of the Lago Seco, that receive water from the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A boy runs at the bottom of a branch of the Lago Seco, that receive water from the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A boy runs at the bottom of a branch of the Lago Seco, that receive water from the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Swimming pools are seen in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Swimming pools are seen in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Swimming pools are seen in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman gets water from a well dug in the Black Imfolozi River bed, which is dry due to drought, near Ulundi, northeast of Durban, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A woman gets water from a well dug in the Black Imfolozi River bed, which is dry due to drought, near Ulundi, northeast of Durban, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A woman gets water from a well dug in the Black Imfolozi River bed, which is dry due to drought, near Ulundi, northeast of Durban, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A boat lies on the bottom of a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A boat lies on the bottom of a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A boat lies on the bottom of a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A horse walks at Tisma lagoon, Nicaragua February 29, 2016. World Water Day is marked on March 22. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A horse walks at Tisma lagoon, Nicaragua February 29, 2016. World Water Day is marked on March 22. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A horse walks at Tisma lagoon, Nicaragua February 29, 2016. World Water Day is marked on March 22. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A view of the measuring poles used to read the water levels stand at Petate reservoir in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A view of the measuring poles used to read the water levels stand at Petate reservoir in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A view of the measuring poles used to read the water levels stand at Petate reservoir in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. Some 650 million people, or one in 10 of the world's population, have no access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and premature death. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. Some 650 million people, or one in 10 of the world's population, have no access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and premature death. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. Some 650 million people, or one in 10 of the world's population, have no access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and premature death. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Farmer Sindulfo Fernandez inspects a dried watering hole for llamas in Orinoca, Oruro Department, Bolivia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Farmer Sindulfo Fernandez inspects a dried watering hole for llamas in Orinoca, Oruro Department, Bolivia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Farmer Sindulfo Fernandez inspects a dried watering hole for llamas in Orinoca, Oruro Department, Bolivia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Tourists use a chairlift at the El Colorado ski centre at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago, Chile, July 1, 2015. Due to a severe drought, the ski center used artificial snow machines to keep the ski slopes ready for tourists and residents. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tourists use a chairlift at the El Colorado ski centre at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago, Chile, July 1, 2015. Due to a severe drought, the ski center used artificial snow machines to keep the ski slopes ready for tourists and residents. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Tourists use a chairlift at the El Colorado ski centre at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago, Chile, July 1, 2015. Due to a severe drought, the ski center used artificial snow machines to keep the ski slopes ready for tourists and residents. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Dams containing small amounts of water can be seen in drought-affected farming area located west of Melbourne, Australia, in this picture taken on January 12, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Dams containing small amounts of water can be seen in drought-affected farming area located west of Melbourne, Australia, in this picture taken on January 12, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Dams containing small amounts of water can be seen in drought-affected farming area located west of Melbourne, Australia, in this picture taken on January 12, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
An area that would be under water if the lake was full is seen in Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years, combined with withdrawals that many believe are not sustainable, has reduced its levels to only about 42 percent of its capacity. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

An area that would be under water if the lake was full is seen in Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years, combined with...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
An area that would be under water if the lake was full is seen in Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years, combined with withdrawals that many believe are not sustainable, has reduced its levels to only about 42 percent of its capacity. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A spectacled caiman is pictured on the bottom of Solimoes river at Sustainable Development Reserve of Piranha in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A spectacled caiman is pictured on the bottom of Solimoes river at Sustainable Development Reserve of Piranha in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A spectacled caiman is pictured on the bottom of Solimoes river at Sustainable Development Reserve of Piranha in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Paula, 7, poses with her horse on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, in Nazare Paulista, near Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Paula, 7, poses with her horse on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, in Nazare Paulista, near Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Paula, 7, poses with her horse on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, in Nazare Paulista, near Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The carcass of a cow lies in a field in Disaneng village outside Mafikeng, South Africa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sydney Seshibedi

The carcass of a cow lies in a field in Disaneng village outside Mafikeng, South Africa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sydney Seshibedi

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
The carcass of a cow lies in a field in Disaneng village outside Mafikeng, South Africa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sydney Seshibedi
Fisherman Gabriel Barreto walks on the shore of the Magdalena river, the longest and most important river in Colombia, in the city of Honda, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Fisherman Gabriel Barreto walks on the shore of the Magdalena river, the longest and most important river in Colombia, in the city of Honda, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Fisherman Gabriel Barreto walks on the shore of the Magdalena river, the longest and most important river in Colombia, in the city of Honda, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A maize plant is seen among other dried maize at a field in Hoopstad, a maize-producing district in the Free State province, South Africa, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A maize plant is seen among other dried maize at a field in Hoopstad, a maize-producing district in the Free State province, South Africa, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
A maize plant is seen among other dried maize at a field in Hoopstad, a maize-producing district in the Free State province, South Africa, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Dead fish are seen as Lake St Lucia is almost completely dry due to drought conditions in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, northeast of Durban, South Africa February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Dead fish are seen as Lake St Lucia is almost completely dry due to drought conditions in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, northeast of Durban, South Africa February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Dead fish are seen as Lake St Lucia is almost completely dry due to drought conditions in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, northeast of Durban, South Africa February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A woman fetches drinking water from a well along a dry Chemumvuri river near Gokwe, Zimbabwe, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A woman fetches drinking water from a well along a dry Chemumvuri river near Gokwe, Zimbabwe, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A woman fetches drinking water from a well along a dry Chemumvuri river near Gokwe, Zimbabwe, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
An area of vegetation can be seen among drought effected farmland in South Australia, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

An area of vegetation can be seen among drought effected farmland in South Australia, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
An area of vegetation can be seen among drought effected farmland in South Australia, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A pair of shoes sits on the dry bed of a part of Lake Casitas that was formerly under water in Ojai, California April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A pair of shoes sits on the dry bed of a part of Lake Casitas that was formerly under water in Ojai, California April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A pair of shoes sits on the dry bed of a part of Lake Casitas that was formerly under water in Ojai, California April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An area is uncovered by the lowering of the water level in the Magdalena river, the longest and most important river in Colombia, due to the lack of rain, in the city of Honda, Colombia January 14, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

An area is uncovered by the lowering of the water level in the Magdalena river, the longest and most important river in Colombia, due to the lack of rain, in the city of Honda, Colombia January 14, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
An area is uncovered by the lowering of the water level in the Magdalena river, the longest and most important river in Colombia, due to the lack of rain, in the city of Honda, Colombia January 14, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Children stand along the road in the village of Tsemera in Ethiopia's northern Amhara region, February 12, 2016. Picture taken February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Katy Migiro

Children stand along the road in the village of Tsemera in Ethiopia's northern Amhara region, February 12, 2016. Picture taken February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Katy Migiro

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Children stand along the road in the village of Tsemera in Ethiopia's northern Amhara region, February 12, 2016. Picture taken February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Katy Migiro
Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Lake St Lucia is almost completely dry due to drought conditions in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, northeast of Durban, South Africa February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Lake St Lucia is almost completely dry due to drought conditions in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, northeast of Durban, South Africa February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Lake St Lucia is almost completely dry due to drought conditions in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, northeast of Durban, South Africa February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
