Paris apartment art
Visitors line up in front of the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 16, 2013. A Paris art gallery, "Galerie Itinerrance" invited 105 visual artists from around the world to decorate the empty apartments inside and out of a...more
Visitors line up in front of the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 16, 2013. A Paris art gallery, "Galerie Itinerrance" invited 105 visual artists from around the world to decorate the empty apartments inside and out of a nine-storey social housing tower slated for demolition. The public is invited to visit the largest temporary graffiti street art project, over 4,500 square meters of ground space spread over nine floors, during the month of October before demolition starts. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Paris art gallery "Galerie Itinerrance" owner Mehdi Ben Cheikh poses in a living room painted by French street artists Bom K and Liliwenn at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Paris art gallery "Galerie Itinerrance" owner Mehdi Ben Cheikh poses in a living room painted by French street artists Bom K and Liliwenn at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bathroom, painted by French street artist Uno is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bathroom, painted by French street artist Uno is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bathroom painted by French street artist Shaka is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bathroom painted by French street artist Shaka is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bedroom painted by Australian street artist Vexta is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bedroom painted by Australian street artist Vexta is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bedroom painted by Italian street artist JB Rock is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bedroom painted by Italian street artist JB Rock is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A dining room painted by French street artist Katre is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A dining room painted by French street artist Katre is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bedroom painted by Tunisian street artist Dabro is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bedroom painted by Tunisian street artist Dabro is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bathroom painted by British street artist David Walker is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bathroom painted by British street artist David Walker is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bathroom painted by Mexican street artist Stinkfish is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bathroom painted by Mexican street artist Stinkfish is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bedroom painted by Brazilian street artist Flip is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bedroom painted by Brazilian street artist Flip is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bedroom painted by Portuguese street artist Mario Belem is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bedroom painted by Portuguese street artist Mario Belem is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A kitchen painted by Italian street artist Hopnn is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A kitchen painted by Italian street artist Hopnn is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A living room painted by Tunisian street artist Dabro is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A living room painted by Tunisian street artist Dabro is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bedroom painted by French street artist Nebay is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bedroom painted by French street artist Nebay is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A kitchen painted by Italian street artist Hopnn is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A kitchen painted by Italian street artist Hopnn is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A living room painted by Italian street artist Orticanoodles is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A living room painted by Italian street artist Orticanoodles is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A living room painted by Italian street artist Tellas is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A living room painted by Italian street artist Tellas is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bathroom painted by French street artist Niko is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A bathroom painted by French street artist Niko is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A kitchen and bathroom stairwell painted by French street artist Dan23 is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A kitchen and bathroom stairwell painted by French street artist Dan23 is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A living room painted by British street artist Guy Denning is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A living room painted by British street artist Guy Denning is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A living room painted by French street artist Sambre is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A living room painted by French street artist Sambre is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A kitchen painted by French street artist Shuck2 is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A kitchen painted by French street artist Shuck2 is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
View of the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" at night in Paris, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
View of the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" at night in Paris, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Next Slideshows
Top-earning dead celebrities
Michael Jackson regained the title of the highest-earning dead celebrity in the past year, easily surpassing Elvis Presley and cartoonist Charles Schulz,...
Shanghai Fashion Week
Models present creations during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week.
Body on Canvas
A Brazilian dancer who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon.
Liverpool Fashion Week
Backstage and runway moments from Liverpool.
MORE IN PICTURES
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs as Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.