Paris Auto Show
A Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The McLaren 12C Spider car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The McLaren 12C Spider car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Fiat 500 Four-Door is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Fiat 500 Four-Door is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Skoda Rapid is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Skoda Rapid is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Engine parts are displayed in front of a Ford Fiesta Titanium 1.0 EcoBoost car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Engine parts are displayed in front of a Ford Fiesta Titanium 1.0 EcoBoost car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The KIA Picanto car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The KIA Picanto car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Annette Winkler, head of Smart brand gives a speech next to a Smart ForStars model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Annette Winkler, head of Smart brand gives a speech next to a Smart ForStars model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Maxime Picat, Director General of Peugeot, addresses reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Maxime Picat, Director General of Peugeot, addresses reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Daimler AG's Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche arrives on stage with the new Mercedes-Benz A Class model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Daimler AG's Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche arrives on stage with the new Mercedes-Benz A Class model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Infiniti Emerg-E car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Infiniti Emerg-E car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Fiat Panda Trekking model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Fiat Panda Trekking model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, introduces the new Renault Clio model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, introduces the new Renault Clio model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A model poses next to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggara on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A model poses next to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggara on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe (Up) model and a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model are displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe (Up) model and a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model are displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a Concept Style Coupe on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a Concept Style Coupe on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mini Cooper S All4 model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mini Cooper S All4 model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi Q2 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi Q2 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares poses next to the new Dacia Sandero on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares poses next to the new Dacia Sandero on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
BMW Group Sales and Marketing manager Ian Robertson introduces the BMW Active Tourer on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
BMW Group Sales and Marketing manager Ian Robertson introduces the BMW Active Tourer on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a displayed car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a displayed car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Lexus 2.5L Hybrid engine is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Lexus 2.5L Hybrid engine is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A PGO Cevennes car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A PGO Cevennes car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mia MiAmore electric car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mia MiAmore electric car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Former Belgian Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx (R) attends a presentation for the new Golf model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Former Belgian Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx (R) attends a presentation for the new Golf model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Land Rover Range rover car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Land Rover Range rover car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Bentley GT Speed is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Bentley GT Speed is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A new model of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A new model of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A musician plays on a piano made by Peugeot Design Lab and Pleyel on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A musician plays on a piano made by Peugeot Design Lab and Pleyel on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Citroen C4L is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Citroen C4L is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Ferrari F12 Berlinetta is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Ferrari F12 Berlinetta is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A visitor looks at an engine on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A visitor looks at an engine on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, poses next to the new Clio RS on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, poses next to the new Clio RS on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler poses next to an Audi Q2 on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler poses next to an Audi Q2 on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi A3 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi A3 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A new Ford Mondeo car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. . REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A new Ford Mondeo car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. . REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An employee presents the new Citroen DS3 Cabrio car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An employee presents the new Citroen DS3 Cabrio car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann