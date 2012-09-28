Edition:
Paris Auto Show

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

The McLaren 12C Spider car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

The McLaren 12C Spider car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Fiat 500 Four-Door is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A Fiat 500 Four-Door is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Skoda Rapid is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A Skoda Rapid is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, September 28, 2012

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

Engine parts are displayed in front of a Ford Fiesta Titanium 1.0 EcoBoost car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Engine parts are displayed in front of a Ford Fiesta Titanium 1.0 EcoBoost car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, September 28, 2012

The KIA Picanto car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

The KIA Picanto car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

Annette Winkler, head of Smart brand gives a speech next to a Smart ForStars model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Annette Winkler, head of Smart brand gives a speech next to a Smart ForStars model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

Maxime Picat, Director General of Peugeot, addresses reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Maxime Picat, Director General of Peugeot, addresses reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

Daimler AG's Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche arrives on stage with the new Mercedes-Benz A Class model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Daimler AG's Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche arrives on stage with the new Mercedes-Benz A Class model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

The Infiniti Emerg-E car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

The Infiniti Emerg-E car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

The Fiat Panda Trekking model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

The Fiat Panda Trekking model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, introduces the new Renault Clio model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, introduces the new Renault Clio model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

A model poses next to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggara on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A model poses next to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggara on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe (Up) model and a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model are displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe (Up) model and a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model are displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a Concept Style Coupe on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a Concept Style Coupe on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Mini Cooper S All4 model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A Mini Cooper S All4 model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi Q2 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi Q2 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, September 28, 2012

Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares poses next to the new Dacia Sandero on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares poses next to the new Dacia Sandero on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, September 28, 2012

BMW Group Sales and Marketing manager Ian Robertson introduces the BMW Active Tourer on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BMW Group Sales and Marketing manager Ian Robertson introduces the BMW Active Tourer on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a displayed car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a displayed car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Lexus 2.5L Hybrid engine is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A Lexus 2.5L Hybrid engine is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

A PGO Cevennes car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A PGO Cevennes car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Mia MiAmore electric car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A Mia MiAmore electric car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

Former Belgian Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx (R) attends a presentation for the new Golf model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Former Belgian Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx (R) attends a presentation for the new Golf model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

The Land Rover Range rover car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

The Land Rover Range rover car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Bentley GT Speed is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A Bentley GT Speed is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

A new model of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A new model of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, September 28, 2012

A musician plays on a piano made by Peugeot Design Lab and Pleyel on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A musician plays on a piano made by Peugeot Design Lab and Pleyel on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Citroen C4L is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A Citroen C4L is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Ferrari F12 Berlinetta is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A Ferrari F12 Berlinetta is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, September 28, 2012

A visitor looks at an engine on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A visitor looks at an engine on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, September 28, 2012

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, poses next to the new Clio RS on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, poses next to the new Clio RS on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Friday, September 28, 2012

Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler poses next to an Audi Q2 on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler poses next to an Audi Q2 on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, September 28, 2012

Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi A3 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi A3 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, September 28, 2012

A new Ford Mondeo car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. . REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A new Ford Mondeo car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. . REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, September 28, 2012

An employee presents the new Citroen DS3 Cabrio car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

An employee presents the new Citroen DS3 Cabrio car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

