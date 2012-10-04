Edition:
Paris Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation by South Korean designer Lie Sang Bong as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by South Korean designer Lie Sang Bong as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

1 / 91
<p>Models wait back stage before South Korean designer Lie Sang Bong's Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

Models wait back stage before South Korean designer Lie Sang Bong's Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

3 / 91
<p>Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

4 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

5 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

6 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

7 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

8 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by South Korean designer Lie Sang Bong as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by South Korean designer Lie Sang Bong as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

9 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Andrea Karg as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for the brand Allude during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Andrea Karg as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for the brand Allude during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

10 / 91
<p>Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

11 / 91
<p>Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

12 / 91
<p>Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

13 / 91
<p>Models present creations by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

Models present creations by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

14 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

15 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

16 / 91
<p>Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

17 / 91
<p>Models present creations by Italian designer Miuccia Prada as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Miu Miu during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

Models present creations by Italian designer Miuccia Prada as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Miu Miu during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

18 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by South Korean designer Lie Sang Bong as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by South Korean designer Lie Sang Bong as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

19 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

20 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

21 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

22 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

23 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

24 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chloe during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chloe during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

25 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chloe during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chloe during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

26 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

27 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chloe during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chloe during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

28 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

29 / 91
<p>Models present creations by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Models present creations by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

30 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

31 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

32 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Sophie Albou as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Paul &amp; Joe during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Sophie Albou as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Paul & Joe during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

33 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

34 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Brazilian designer Pedro Lourenco as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by Brazilian designer Pedro Lourenco as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

35 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Saint Laurent Paris during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Saint Laurent Paris during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

36 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Saint Laurent Paris during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Saint Laurent Paris during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

37 / 91
<p>German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

38 / 91
<p>Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

39 / 91
<p>Models present creations by French designer Sophie Albou as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Paul &amp; Joe during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Models present creations by French designer Sophie Albou as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Paul & Joe during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

40 / 91
<p>Photographers and camermen work from a podium as a model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiu </p>

Photographers and camermen work from a podium as a model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles...more

41 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

42 / 91
<p>A model wears sunglasses as she presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model wears sunglasses as she presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

43 / 91
<p>French designer Jean Paul Gaultier appears with French television host Amanda Lear at the end of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier appears with French television host Amanda Lear at the end of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

44 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

45 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

46 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

47 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

48 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

49 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

50 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

51 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

52 / 91
<p>Models wait to be dressed back stage before the French designer Julien David's Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

Models wait to be dressed back stage before the French designer Julien David's Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

53 / 91
<p>People wait outside a temporary venue near the Invalides dome before the Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French house Dior during Paris fashion week September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

People wait outside a temporary venue near the Invalides dome before the Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French house Dior during Paris fashion week September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

54 / 91
<p>Models present creations by British designer Peter Copping as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Nina Ricci during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Models present creations by British designer Peter Copping as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Nina Ricci during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

55 / 91
<p>Belgian designer Raf Simons appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French house Dior during Paris fashion week September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Belgian designer Raf Simons appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French house Dior during Paris fashion week September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

56 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

57 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Veronique Leroy as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Veronique Leroy as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

58 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

59 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor and Rolf as part of their Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor and Rolf as part of their Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

60 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

61 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

62 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Isabel Marant as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Isabel Marant as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

63 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

64 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

65 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Julien David as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien David as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

66 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Julien David as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien David as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

67 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French house Dior during Paris fashion week September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French house Dior during Paris fashion week September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

68 / 91
<p>A model waits to be dressed backstage before the Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris fashion week September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model waits to be dressed backstage before the Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris fashion week September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes more

69 / 91
<p>A model present a creation by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show for French fashion house Rochas during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model present a creation by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show for French fashion house Rochas during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

70 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

71 / 91
<p>Models present creations by French designer Julien David as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

Models present creations by French designer Julien David as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

72 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Olivier Rousteing as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show for fashion house Balmain during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Olivier Rousteing as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show for fashion house Balmain during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

73 / 91
<p>Models present these creations by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Models present these creations by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau...more

74 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

75 / 91
<p>Models present creations by British designer Peter Copping as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Nina Ricci during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Models present creations by British designer Peter Copping as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Nina Ricci during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

76 / 91
<p>Italian designer Riccardo Tisci appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris fashion week September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Italian designer Riccardo Tisci appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris fashion week September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

77 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

78 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

79 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Olivier Rousteing as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show for fashion house Balmain during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Olivier Rousteing as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show for fashion house Balmain during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

80 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

81 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

82 / 91
<p>A model present a creation by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show for French fashion house Rochas during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model present a creation by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show for French fashion house Rochas during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

83 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Peter Copping as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Nina Ricci during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Peter Copping as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Nina Ricci during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

84 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

85 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles...more

86 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Jean-Paul Lespagnard as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Jean-Paul Lespagnard as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

87 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

88 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by designers Nana Aganovich and Brooke Taylor as part of their Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Aganovich during Paris fashion week September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by designers Nana Aganovich and Brooke Taylor as part of their Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Aganovich during Paris fashion week September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes more

89 / 91
<p>A model presents a creation by Croatian designer Damir Doma as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Croatian designer Damir Doma as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

90 / 91
<p>Models present creations by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Models present creations by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

91 / 91
