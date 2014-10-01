Edition:
Paris Fashion Week

Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models present creations by French designer Christophe Lemaire as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Hermes during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models present creations by French designer Christophe Lemaire as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Hermes during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models presents creations by French designer Christophe Lemaire as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Hermes during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models presents creations by French designer Christophe Lemaire as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Hermes during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Italian designer Giambattista Valli appears with models at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models present creations by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by Taiwanese fashion designer Shiatzy Chen as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models present creations by Taiwanese fashion designer Shiatzy Chen as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models present creations by Taiwanese fashion designer Shiatzy Chen as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by Taiwanese fashion designer Shiatzy Chen as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models present creations by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models present creations by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by British designer Phoebe Philo as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Celine during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models present creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by designer David Koma as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models present creations by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models present creations by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models sit on the catwalk as they present creations at the end of Belgian designer Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Models present creations by Japanese designer Kunihiko Morinaga as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Anrealage during Paris Fashion Week September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
