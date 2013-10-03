Paris Fashion Week
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton from her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by South Korean designer Lie Sang Bong as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models wait for the start of a rehearsal before the presentation of French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac's Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton from her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Lemaire as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Hermes during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo as part of their Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Valentino during Paris fashion week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit...more
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Lindsey Wixson presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo as part of their Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Valentino during Paris fashion week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit...more
A model is prepared backstage before the presentation of French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac's Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by French designer Agnes b. as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models are seen in a reflection as they present creations by Vivienne Westwood from her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model waits backstage before the presentation of designer Bill Gaytten's Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for John Galliano during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci from his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci from his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation for Belgium fashion house Maison Martin Margiela as part of its Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Gareth Pugh as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear show for fashion house Lanvin during Paris fashion week September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation for Belgium fashion house Maison Martin Margiela as part of its Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Olympia Le-Tan as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for fashion show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Singapore designer Andrew Gn as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Belgian designers Ann and Filip Vandevorst as part of their Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for A.F. Vandevorst during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation for Belgium fashion house Maison Martin Margiela as part of its Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation for Belgium fashion house Maison Martin Margiela as part of its Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Vivienne Westwood from her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten from his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for John Galliano during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model prepares backstage before the presentation of designer Bill Gaytten's Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for John Galliano during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations for Belgian fashion house Maison Martin Margiela as part of its Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Vivienne Westwood from her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci from his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model prepares backstage before the presentation of designer Bill Gaytten's Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for John Galliano during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by British designer Phoebe Philo from her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Celine during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Singapore designer Andrew Gn as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Veronique Leroy from her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by designer Hussein Chalayan as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Geraldo da Conceicao as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Christian Dior during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Christian Dior during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Anne Valerie Hash as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Christian Dior during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by designer Olympia Le-Tan as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for fashion show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Christian Dior during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by French designer Anne Valerie Hash as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models are reflected in a mirror as they present creations by French designer Anne Valerie Hash as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by designer Geraldo da Conceicao as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear show for fashion house Lanvin during Paris fashion week September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for fashion show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Irish designer Sharon Wauchob as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for fashion show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Peachoo Datwani and Roy Krejberg as part of their Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Peachoo+Krejberg during Paris fashion week September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for fashion show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by British designer Peter Copping as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for house Nina Ricci during Paris fashion week September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for fashion show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Guillaume Henry as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for fashion show for house Carven during Paris fashion week September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by designer Gareth Pugh as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Irish designer Sharon Wauchob as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for fashion show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by British designer Peter Copping as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for house Nina Ricci during Paris fashion week September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British designer Peter Copping as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for house Nina Ricci during Paris fashion week September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by designer Gareth Pugh as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for fashion show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Gareth Pugh as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Guillaume Henry as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for fashion show for house Carven during Paris fashion week September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Gareth Pugh as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris fashion week, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Pascal Millet as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in the protestant church, Temple Protestant de l'Oratoire du Louvre, during Paris fashion week, September 24, 2013....more
A model has make-up applied backstage for the presentation of French designer Christine Phung's Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Kristen Motil, Miss Tennessee 2009, measures a model during a casting call for American fashion designer Jeff Garner in Paris, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
