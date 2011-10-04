Edition:
Paris fashion

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model is made up prior to the presentation of designer Vivienne Westwood's Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model is made up prior to the presentation of designer Vivienne Westwood's Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Florence Welch (L) from "Florence and the Machine" performs during the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for fashion house Chanel in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Florence Welch (L) from "Florence and the Machine" performs during the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for fashion house Chanel in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Models appears at the end of a presentation by U.S. singer Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Models appears at the end of a presentation by U.S. singer Kanye West as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Models appear at the end of the presentation by French designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Models appear at the end of the presentation by French designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for French fashion house Givenchy as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for French fashion house Givenchy as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Models appear after a presentation by Italian designer Stefano Pilati for the Yves Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Models appear after a presentation by Italian designer Stefano Pilati for the Yves Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a headwear creation by designer Gareth Pugh as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a headwear creation by designer Gareth Pugh as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Korean designer Moon Young Hee as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Korean designer Moon Young Hee as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for Dior as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for Dior as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French-Swedish designer Marcel Marongiu for French fashion house Guy Laroche at their Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French-Swedish designer Marcel Marongiu for French fashion house Guy Laroche at their Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Lanvin in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Lanvin in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Isabel Marant as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Isabel Marant as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Lemaire for fashion house Hermes as part of their Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection in Paris October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Lemaire for fashion house Hermes as part of their Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection in Paris October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for French fashion house Givenchy as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for French fashion house Givenchy as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Guillaume Henry for Carven as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Guillaume Henry for Carven as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Gareth Pugh as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Gareth Pugh as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model displays a creation by Portuguese designer Fatima Lopes as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model displays a creation by Portuguese designer Fatima Lopes as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Guillaume Henry for Carven as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Guillaume Henry for Carven as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jeanne Labib-Lamour for French label Emanuel Ungaro's Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jeanne Labib-Lamour for French label Emanuel Ungaro's Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jeanne Labib-Lamour for French label Emanuel Ungaro's Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jeanne Labib-Lamour for French label Emanuel Ungaro's Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for Dior as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for Dior as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli for the Valentino fashion house as part of their Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Nicola Formichetti as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for fashion house Thierry Mugler in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Nicola Formichetti as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for fashion house Thierry Mugler in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Nicola Formichetti as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for fashion house Thierry Mugler in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Nicola Formichetti as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for fashion house Thierry Mugler in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Gareth Pugh as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Gareth Pugh as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Actress Rosy de Palma presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Actress Rosy de Palma presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by fashion designer Corrado de Biase as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by fashion designer Corrado de Biase as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by fashion designer Corrado de Biase as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by fashion designer Corrado de Biase as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by fashion designer Corrado de Biase as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by fashion designer Corrado de Biase as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Korean designer Moon Young Hee as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Korean designer Moon Young Hee as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Korean designer Moon Young Hee as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Korean designer Moon Young Hee as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Lanvin in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Lanvin in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Lanvin in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Lanvin in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Chloe during Paris Fashion Week, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Chloe during Paris Fashion Week, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model displays a creation by Portuguese designer Fatima Lopes as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model displays a creation by Portuguese designer Fatima Lopes as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Models present creations by Bill Gaytten for Dior at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Models present creations by Bill Gaytten for Dior at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Lanvin in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Lanvin in Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

