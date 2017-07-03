Paris Haute Couture
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Rossy de Palma poses next to photographers before Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Antonio Grimaldi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
