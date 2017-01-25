Paris Haute Couture
Model Coco Rocha presents a wedding dress creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Coco Rocha presents a wedding dress creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a shoes creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress and model Lily-Rose Depp presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Josephine Le Tutour presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Dior in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Dior in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Dior in Paris, France, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Dior in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Dior in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Dior in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Dior in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Dior in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Dior in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
