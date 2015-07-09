Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 9, 2015 | 1:00am BST

Paris Haute Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
1 / 66
Jean Paul Gaultier appears with model Anna Cleveland at the end of his show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Jean Paul Gaultier appears with model Anna Cleveland at the end of his show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Jean Paul Gaultier appears with model Anna Cleveland at the end of his show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
2 / 66
Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
3 / 66
Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
4 / 66
Model Lindsey Wixson presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Model Lindsey Wixson presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Model Lindsey Wixson presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
5 / 66
Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
6 / 66
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 66
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
8 / 66
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
9 / 66
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
10 / 66
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 66
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 66
Alexandre Vauthier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Alexandre Vauthier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Alexandre Vauthier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 66
Alexandre Vauthier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Alexandre Vauthier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Alexandre Vauthier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 66
Alexandre Vauthier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Alexandre Vauthier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Alexandre Vauthier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
15 / 66
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel at the Grand Palais. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel at the Grand Palais. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel at the Grand Palais. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
16 / 66
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
17 / 66
A guest poses before Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A guest poses before Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A guest poses before Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
18 / 66
Karl Lagerfeld appears with Kendall Jenner at the end of his show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Karl Lagerfeld appears with Kendall Jenner at the end of his show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld appears with Kendall Jenner at the end of his show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
19 / 66
Julianne Moore presents a creation for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Julianne Moore presents a creation for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Julianne Moore presents a creation for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
20 / 66
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
21 / 66
Kristen Stewart presents a creation for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Kristen Stewart presents a creation for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Kristen Stewart presents a creation for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
22 / 66
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
23 / 66
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
24 / 66
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
25 / 66
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
26 / 66
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
27 / 66
US actress and model Olivia Palermo poses during a photocall before French fashion house Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show in Paris, France, July 6, 2015. Picture taken July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

US actress and model Olivia Palermo poses during a photocall before French fashion house Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show in Paris, France, July 6, 2015. Picture taken July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
US actress and model Olivia Palermo poses during a photocall before French fashion house Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show in Paris, France, July 6, 2015. Picture taken July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
28 / 66
British actress Emily Blunt poses during a photocall before the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

British actress Emily Blunt poses during a photocall before the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
British actress Emily Blunt poses during a photocall before the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
29 / 66
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
30 / 66
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
31 / 66
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
32 / 66
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
33 / 66
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
34 / 66
Actress Jessica Alba poses before the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Actress Jessica Alba poses before the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Actress Jessica Alba poses before the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
35 / 66
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
36 / 66
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
37 / 66
Architect Peter Marino poses during a photocall before Christian Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Architect Peter Marino poses during a photocall before Christian Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Architect Peter Marino poses during a photocall before Christian Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
38 / 66
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
39 / 66
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
40 / 66
A model poses before Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A model poses before Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A model poses before Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
41 / 66
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
42 / 66
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
43 / 66
A model poses before Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A model poses before Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A model poses before Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
44 / 66
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
45 / 66
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
46 / 66
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
47 / 66
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
48 / 66
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
49 / 66
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
50 / 66
Adeline Andre stands with models before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Adeline Andre stands with models before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Adeline Andre stands with models before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
51 / 66
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
52 / 66
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
53 / 66
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
54 / 66
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
55 / 66
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
56 / 66
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
57 / 66
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
58 / 66
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
59 / 66
Doutzen Kroes presents a creation by Donatella Versace as part of her Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Doutzen Kroes presents a creation by Donatella Versace as part of her Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Doutzen Kroes presents a creation by Donatella Versace as part of her Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
60 / 66
Joan Smalls a creation by Donatella Versace as part of her Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Joan Smalls a creation by Donatella Versace as part of her Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Joan Smalls a creation by Donatella Versace as part of her Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
61 / 66
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
62 / 66
Adeline Andre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Adeline Andre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Adeline Andre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
63 / 66
Adeline Andre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Adeline Andre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Adeline Andre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
64 / 66
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph and Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph and Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph and Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
65 / 66
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph and Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph and Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph and Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
66 / 66
View Again
View Next
Jean Paul Gaultier at Paris Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier at Paris Couture

Next Slideshows

Jean Paul Gaultier at Paris Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier at Paris Couture

Highlights from the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 collection.

08 Jul 2015
Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Backstage and Fall/Winter collection highlights from Paris.

07 Jul 2015
Casino Chanel

Casino Chanel

Designer Karl Lagerfeld transforms the Grand Palais into a casino runway in Paris.

07 Jul 2015
Affleck and Garner split

Affleck and Garner split

Hollywood A-list couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announce plans to divorce, a day after their 10th wedding anniversary.

30 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures