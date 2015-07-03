Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jul 3, 2015 | 4:15pm BST

Paris skyscrapers

The Montparnasse tower, the tallest building in Europe, dominates Paris skyline, March 14, 2005. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The Montparnasse tower, the tallest building in Europe, dominates Paris skyline, March 14, 2005. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
The Montparnasse tower, the tallest building in Europe, dominates Paris skyline, March 14, 2005. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
1 / 12
A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) in Paris February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) in Paris February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) in Paris February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 12
A man raises his mobile phone as he takes pictures on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A man raises his mobile phone as he takes pictures on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A man raises his mobile phone as he takes pictures on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
3 / 12
View of the Coeur Defense office complex at La Defense, the financial and business district west of Paris July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

View of the Coeur Defense office complex at La Defense, the financial and business district west of Paris July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 31, 2014
View of the Coeur Defense office complex at La Defense, the financial and business district west of Paris July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 12
A view shows city rooftops and chimney stacks of residential apartment buildings in Paris with the financial district of La Defense in the background December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A view shows city rooftops and chimney stacks of residential apartment buildings in Paris with the financial district of La Defense in the background December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A view shows city rooftops and chimney stacks of residential apartment buildings in Paris with the financial district of La Defense in the background December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 12
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the 185 metre GDF Suez Tower at La Defense business district outside Paris October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the 185 metre GDF Suez Tower at La Defense business district outside Paris October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2013
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the 185 metre GDF Suez Tower at La Defense business district outside Paris October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 12
An aerial view shows the Arche de la Defense building (top) in the financial and business district, near Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

An aerial view shows the Arche de la Defense building (top) in the financial and business district, near Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2013
An aerial view shows the Arche de la Defense building (top) in the financial and business district, near Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 12
A woman walks on the esplanade of La Defense, in the financial and business district in La Defense, west of Paris, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A woman walks on the esplanade of La Defense, in the financial and business district in La Defense, west of Paris, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, April 11, 2014
A woman walks on the esplanade of La Defense, in the financial and business district in La Defense, west of Paris, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 12
A general view of the Arc de Triomphe and La Defense business district (background) before the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A general view of the Arc de Triomphe and La Defense business district (background) before the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2013
A general view of the Arc de Triomphe and La Defense business district (background) before the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
9 / 12
General view of Belgian-French financial services group Dexia building (C) and Prisma tower (R) in the business district of La Defense, near Paris, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

General view of Belgian-French financial services group Dexia building (C) and Prisma tower (R) in the business district of La Defense, near Paris, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2012
General view of Belgian-French financial services group Dexia building (C) and Prisma tower (R) in the business district of La Defense, near Paris, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
10 / 12
A general view shows the Montparnasse Tower and the Paris skyline from the Parc de Belleville in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A general view shows the Montparnasse Tower and the Paris skyline from the Parc de Belleville in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, March 17, 2014
A general view shows the Montparnasse Tower and the Paris skyline from the Parc de Belleville in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 12
The Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) are seen during the traditional Bastille Day in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) are seen during the traditional Bastille Day in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2013
The Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) are seen during the traditional Bastille Day in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Running the Palio di Siena

Running the Palio di Siena

Next Slideshows

Running the Palio di Siena

Running the Palio di Siena

Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner...

03 Jul 2015
One-legged flamingo

One-legged flamingo

A Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to...

02 Jul 2015
Obama in the rain

Obama in the rain

When it rains on the president.

02 Jul 2015
When lightning strikes

When lightning strikes

Dramatic images of electrical storms.

01 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures