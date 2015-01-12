Paris unity march
People hold panels to create the eyes of late Charlie Hebdo editor Stephane Charbonnier as hundreds of thousands of French citizens take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Francois Hollande is surrounded by Heads of state as they attend the solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French columnist for Charlie Hebdo Patrick Pelloux (R) and cartoonist Luz (L) take part with family members and relatives of the seventeen victims in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Citizens carrying a giant cardboard pencil reading Not Afraid take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
(L-R) Jean Louis Borloo, former head of the Union Democratic Independant political party, French Social Affairs, Health and Women Rights Minister Marisol Touraine, and French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal...more
Citizens carrying a placard reading Coward, Chicken, Yellow-Belly (top) and They, didn't hide. They they did not run (Bottom) take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. ...more
Citizens carrying a banner which reads, We're all French today take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Paris Mosque rector Dalil Boubakeur, French political, religious and personalites take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People holding a poster reading Quick more democracy everywhere against barbarism take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas takes part with dozens of foreign leaders in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People hold placards which read I am Charlie as they take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French columnist for Charlie Hebdo Patrick Pelloux (4thL) and cartoonist Luz (2ndL) take part with family members and relatives of the seventeen victims in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Citizens carrying placards reading Charlie it is us and The religions united against the hatred take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Citizens carrying giant cardboard pencils reading I'm Charlie take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Citizens carrying a banner which reads, We are Charlie - Love stronger than the hatred take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
SpaceX rocket launch
An unmanned SpaceX rocket blasts off, but narrowly fails a novel test to land itself on a platform in the ocean.
Long lines in Venezuela
Lines are swelling at Venezuelan supermarkets, with some shoppers showing up before dawn as a slowdown in deliveries sharpens the nation's nagging product...
Je suis Charlie
Scenes from gatherings around the world.
French hostage sites stormed
Our latest photos from the two hostage incidents.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.