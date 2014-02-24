Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 24, 2014 | 7:35pm GMT

Parkour: The art of moving

<p>Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>Young Libyans practice parkour on the beach in Benghazi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori</p>

<p>Rashaad Gomez practises parkour in a park in New York October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Zakaria Alakory, 19, practices parkour on a beach in Benghazi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori</p>

<p>Zakaria Alakory, 19, and Assem Al khshmy, 16, practice parkour on the beach in Benghazi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori</p>

<p>A teenage boy practices his parkour skills at Fundidora Park in Monterrey May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A youth jumps during a Parkour practice on top of a seven-floor building in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A youth practices parkour, also known as free-running, as he jumps off roofs in the city of Netanya December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

<p>Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A youth practices parkour as he jumps off a wall in central Sydney June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

<p>Members of Egy PK, one of the first Parkour groups in Egypt, execute stunts during a street performance in Cairo February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa</p>

<p>Du Yize, the founder and trainer of the Beijing Du Yize Parkour Club, shows his skills outside the Forbidden City in Beijing January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

<p>A Palestinian youth practises his parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Palestinian youths practise their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Members of the Beijing Du Yize Parkour Club show their skills at the Forbidden City in Beijing January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

<p>A member of the Street Show PK Club shows his parkour skills at a park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Steven Shi</p>

<p>Members of Trace Elements from Australia perform "Parkour" at Hong Kong's financial Central District July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A Palestinian youth practises his parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A youth practices parkour as he jumps off a wall in central Sydney June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

