Sun Feb 23, 2014

Past Oscar hosts

<p>Ellen DeGeneres will host the 2014 Academy Awards. It will be her second stint as master of ceremonies for the Oscars. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Ellen DeGeneres will host the 2014 Academy Awards. It will be her second stint as master of ceremonies for the Oscars.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Ellen DeGeneres will host the 2014 Academy Awards. It will be her second stint as master of ceremonies for the Oscars.

1 / 19
<p>Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best picture winner: Argo.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best picture winner: Argo.

2 / 19
<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best picture winner: The Artist.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best picture winner: The Artist.

3 / 19
<p>James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech.

4 / 19
<p>Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker.

5 / 19
<p>Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire.

6 / 19
<p>Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men.

7 / 19
<p>Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed.

8 / 19
<p>Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash.

9 / 19
<p>Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby.

10 / 19
<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

11 / 19
<p>Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago.

12 / 19
<p>Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind.

13 / 19
<p>Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/File</p>

Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator.

14 / 19
<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best picture winner: American Beauty.

15 / 19
<p>Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love.

16 / 19
<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic.

17 / 19
<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/File</p>

Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient.

18 / 19
<p>David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump.

Sunday, February 23, 2014

David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump.

19 / 19
BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

Highlights from the BRIT Music Awards in London.

19 Feb 2014
BRIT awards red carpet

BRIT awards red carpet

Style from the BRIT awards in London.

19 Feb 2014
Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

19 Feb 2014
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

18 Feb 2014

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Editors Choice Photos

Editors Choice Photos

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pictures