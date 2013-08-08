Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 8, 2013 | 4:15am BST

Patron saint of the unemployed

<p>People wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. Catholics believe that if they pray to Saint Cajetan and take a flower or parsley from the float that carries his statue during the procession, they will have bread and work for the following year. Spanish unemployment, one of the highest in the eurozone, is expected to remain high for years to come as the battered economy, in recession since the end of 2011, struggles to get back to sustainable growth. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

People wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. Catholics believe that if they pray to Saint Cajetan and take a flower or parsley from the float...more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

People wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. Catholics believe that if they pray to Saint Cajetan and take a flower or parsley from the float that carries his statue during the procession, they will have bread and work for the following year. Spanish unemployment, one of the highest in the eurozone, is expected to remain high for years to come as the battered economy, in recession since the end of 2011, struggles to get back to sustainable growth. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
1 / 13
<p>Women dressed in traditional Madrid dress shout "Hurrah San Cayetano" as they take part in the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Women dressed in traditional Madrid dress shout "Hurrah San Cayetano" as they take part in the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Women dressed in traditional Madrid dress shout "Hurrah San Cayetano" as they take part in the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
2 / 13
<p>Boys and girls dressed in traditional Madrid attire play as they wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Boys and girls dressed in traditional Madrid attire play as they wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Boys and girls dressed in traditional Madrid attire play as they wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
3 / 13
<p>Women dressed in traditional Madrid attire wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Women dressed in traditional Madrid attire wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Women dressed in traditional Madrid attire wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
4 / 13
<p>Altar boys and girls are told to take their positions at the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Altar boys and girls are told to take their positions at the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Altar boys and girls are told to take their positions at the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
5 / 13
<p>A man carries a banner depicting San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, during a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A man carries a banner depicting San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, during a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A man carries a banner depicting San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, during a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
6 / 13
<p>Worshippers struggle to pick up flowers from the floor after taking them down from the float that carries the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Worshippers struggle to pick up flowers from the floor after taking them down from the float that carries the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013....more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Worshippers struggle to pick up flowers from the floor after taking them down from the float that carries the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
7 / 13
<p>A worshipper falls to the ground after trying to pick up flowers from the float that carries the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A worshipper falls to the ground after trying to pick up flowers from the float that carries the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. ...more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A worshipper falls to the ground after trying to pick up flowers from the float that carries the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
8 / 13
<p>Worshippers struggle to take flowers and parsley from the float that carries the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Worshippers struggle to take flowers and parsley from the float that carries the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Worshippers struggle to take flowers and parsley from the float that carries the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
9 / 13
<p>"Costaleros" carry the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, into the church that bears his name at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

"Costaleros" carry the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, into the church that bears his name at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, August 08, 2013

"Costaleros" carry the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, into the church that bears his name at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
10 / 13
<p>A woman touches a statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, as she prays after a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A woman touches a statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, as she prays after a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A woman touches a statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, as she prays after a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
11 / 13
<p>People buy postcards of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the church that bears his name in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

People buy postcards of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the church that bears his name in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, August 08, 2013

People buy postcards of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the church that bears his name in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
12 / 13
<p>A small statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan) is displayed on a street as people mingle after a procession to honour the patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A small statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan) is displayed on a street as people mingle after a procession to honour the patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A small statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan) is displayed on a street as people mingle after a procession to honour the patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Dancing with horses

Dancing with horses

Next Slideshows

Dancing with horses

Dancing with horses

Cavalia's "Odysseo" reveals its Boston-area performance, featuring 63 horses and 47 human artists.

07 Aug 2013
Heat wave in China

Heat wave in China

A high temperature alerts were issued as a record-setting summer heat wave continued to bake most parts of south China.

07 Aug 2013
A year of Curiosity

A year of Curiosity

One year ago, the Mars Curiosity rover landed on the red planet, and has been capturing images ever since.

06 Aug 2013
Month of Ramadan

Month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

06 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures