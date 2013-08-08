Patron saint of the unemployed
People wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. Catholics believe that if they pray to Saint Cajetan and take a flower or parsley from the float...more
People wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. Catholics believe that if they pray to Saint Cajetan and take a flower or parsley from the float that carries his statue during the procession, they will have bread and work for the following year. Spanish unemployment, one of the highest in the eurozone, is expected to remain high for years to come as the battered economy, in recession since the end of 2011, struggles to get back to sustainable growth. REUTERS/Susana Vera
