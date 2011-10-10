Edition:
United Kingdom

Paul McCartney weds again

Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. Former Beatle Paul McCartney wed for the third time on Sunday, when he and New York heiress Nancy Shevell were married in a civil ceremony in London. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. Former Beatle Paul McCartney wed for the third time on Sunday, when he and New York heiress Nancy Shevell were married in a civil ceremony in London. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
1 / 16
Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell pose for photographers as they arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell pose for photographers as they arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
2 / 16
Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and bride Nancy Shevell arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and bride Nancy Shevell arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
3 / 16
Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell arrive with bridesmaid Beatrice McCartney for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell arrive with bridesmaid Beatrice McCartney for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
4 / 16
Monday, October 10, 2011

Singer Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Monday, October 10, 2011

Singer Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell arrive for their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
5 / 16
Monday, October 10, 2011

Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara arrive for the wedding of Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, October 10, 2011

Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara arrive for the wedding of Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
6 / 16
Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
7 / 16
Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
8 / 16
Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
9 / 16
Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
10 / 16
Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
11 / 16
Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
12 / 16
Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
13 / 16
Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
14 / 16
Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
15 / 16
Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney shakes confetti from his hair as he leaves with his bride Nancy Shevell after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Monday, October 10, 2011

Paul McCartney shakes confetti from his hair as he leaves with his bride Nancy Shevell after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
16 / 16

Paul McCartney weds again

Paul McCartney weds again Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Schwarzenegger museum

Schwarzenegger museum
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

All Collections

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

Monday, February 06, 2017

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Monday, February 06, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Monday, February 06, 2017

Ice Canoe racing

All Collections

Ice Canoe racing

Monday, February 06, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Monday, February 06, 2017

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

All Collections

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

Monday, February 06, 2017

Winter in Kabul

All Collections

Winter in Kabul

Monday, February 06, 2017

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

All Collections

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

Monday, February 06, 2017

View More Slideshows »