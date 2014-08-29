Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Aug 29, 2014 | 7:55pm BST

Peacekeepers missing in Golan Heights

A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) keeps watch of the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing from an observation post in the Golan Heights August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) keeps watch of the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing from an observation post in the Golan Heights August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 29, 2014
A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) keeps watch of the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing from an observation post in the Golan Heights August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
1 / 15
Militants are seen on the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Militants are seen on the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 29, 2014
Militants are seen on the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
2 / 15
A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) rides atop an armored vehicle near the Quneitra border crossing on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) rides atop an armored vehicle near the Quneitra border crossing on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 29, 2014
A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) rides atop an armored vehicle near the Quneitra border crossing on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 15
Smoke rises following an explosion on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Smoke rises following an explosion on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 29, 2014
Smoke rises following an explosion on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 15
A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) carries binoculars at an observation post in the Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Qunietra crossing August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) carries binoculars at an observation post in the Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Qunietra crossing August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 29, 2014
A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) carries binoculars at an observation post in the Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Qunietra crossing August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
5 / 15
Smoke rises after an explosion on the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Smoke rises after an explosion on the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 29, 2014
Smoke rises after an explosion on the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 15
A U.N. observation tower is seen overlooking Syria, next to the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A U.N. observation tower is seen overlooking Syria, next to the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 29, 2014
A U.N. observation tower is seen overlooking Syria, next to the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
7 / 15
Druze men look at smoke rising on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Druze men look at smoke rising on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 29, 2014
Druze men look at smoke rising on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
8 / 15
An Israeli soldier stands next to a factory that was damaged by a rocket in a community in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli soldier stands next to a factory that was damaged by a rocket in a community in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 29, 2014
An Israeli soldier stands next to a factory that was damaged by a rocket in a community in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 15
A pickup truck mounted with a weapon moves on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 27, 2014. id. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A pickup truck mounted with a weapon moves on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 27, 2014. id. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 29, 2014
A pickup truck mounted with a weapon moves on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 27, 2014. id. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
10 / 15
Smoke rises following an explosion on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Smoke rises following an explosion on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 29, 2014
Smoke rises following an explosion on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 15
A United Nations soldier looks at smoke on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A United Nations soldier looks at smoke on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 29, 2014
A United Nations soldier looks at smoke on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
12 / 15
Smoke rises on the Syrian side following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. Al Qaeda's Syria wing Nusra Front and other Islamist fighters have taken control of a border crossing on the line dividing Syria from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Smoke rises on the Syrian side following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. Al Qaeda's Syria wing Nusra Front and other Islamist fighters have taken control of a border crossing on the line dividing Syria from the...more

Friday, August 29, 2014
Smoke rises on the Syrian side following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. Al Qaeda's Syria wing Nusra Front and other Islamist fighters have taken control of a border crossing on the line dividing Syria from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
13 / 15
A fire burns on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria during fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A fire burns on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria during fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 29, 2014
A fire burns on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria during fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
14 / 15
Israeli soldiers stand next to a factory that was damaged by a rocket in a community in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli soldiers stand next to a factory that was damaged by a rocket in a community in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 29, 2014
Israeli soldiers stand next to a factory that was damaged by a rocket in a community in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Prisoners of war

Prisoners of war

Next Slideshows

Prisoners of war

Prisoners of war

Pro-Russian separatist rebels force Ukrainian prisoners of war to march and clean the streets of Donetsk.

29 Aug 2014
Uprooted by Syria's war

Uprooted by Syria's war

Half of all Syrians have now been forced to abandon their homes and flee for their lives.

29 Aug 2014
Dangerous journey

Dangerous journey

Migrants risk their life as they flee their countries to start a new life.

29 Aug 2014
Inside Scotland's Parliament

Inside Scotland's Parliament

Behind the scenes of Scotland's Parliament in Edinburgh on the day of the last session before the independence referendum.

28 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures