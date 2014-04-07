Peaches Geldof: 1989-2014
Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Peaches Geldof and husband Thomas Cohen arrive for the U.K. premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street" at Leicester Square, in London January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, attends a cocktail party in a store in Sydney September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere
Peaches Geldof arrives for the Elle Style Awards at the Roudhouse theater in London February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Peaches and Pixie Geldof attend Topshop's Unique collection at their Spring/Summer 2008 show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Peaches Geldof poses for photographers before the presentation of the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Peaches Geldof and Thomas Cohen pose for photographers at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Award for Mario Testino at the Park Lane Hotel in London, England, September 19, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Model Peaches Geldoff displays a creation by PPQ designers Amy Molyneaux and Percy Parker at their Spring/Summer 2008 show during London Fashion Week September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Peaches Geldof arrives on the red carpet with her friend Blake Wood during an event at Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Socialite Peaches Geldof arrives for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2009 event in Antibes during the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Peaches Geldof, daughter of British musician Bob Geldof (2nd L), poses for photographers after arriving for the presentation of the Pam Hogg 2010 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Peaches Geldof poses for a photo before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Peaches Geldof arrives at the Elle Style Awards at the Savoy Hotel in London, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Singer Pixie Lott, Peaches Geldof, singer Paloma Faith, and actresses Anna Kendrick and MacKenzie Mauzy watch the presentation for the Temperley Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Peaches Geldof and her husband arrive for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, attends a cocktail party in a store in Sydney September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere
Peaches Geldof arrives at the premiere of the new film 'Factory Girl' in Leicester Square, London March 13, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
