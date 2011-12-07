Edition:
Pearl Harbor: 70 years later

Wednesday, December 07, 2011

Pearl Harbor survivors walk onto the USS Arizona Memorial during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Tomieko Tanaka of the Japanese Religious Committee for World Federation greets WW II veteran Wilbur Richardson during a prayer ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial on the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Pearl Harbor Survivors' President William Muelhieb salutes the Color Guard during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

U.S. Navy Seaman MU1 John Wheeler plays Taps during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Pearl Harbor survivor Edward Borucki participates in the "Walk of Honor" during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

U.S. Navy sailors give a 21-gun salute to Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Pearl Harbor survivor Mal Middlesworth bows his head during the benediction at the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

U.S. Navy sailors perform a flag ceremony for Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

A U.S. Navy sailor gives Margaret Soucy, the daughter of Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, a U.S. flag during a ceremony where his remains were being interned on the USS Utah at a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Hundreds of people attend the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

A U.S. Navy sailor plays taps for Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reverend Tsunekiyo Tanakar (front) of the Japanese Religious Committee for World Federation leads a prayer ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial on the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Pearl Harbor veteran Robert Templet, who was a Radioman 1st Class at Ford Island, Hawaii, is shown in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters December 6, 2011. Templet was walking to breakfast on Sunday, December 7, 1941 when he heard a plane motor surging at his back. He turned and saw the pilot, his goggles atop his head, smiling down at him before a torpedo fell from the plane's belly. Stories like Templet's are being...more

Curators look over displays near a gas mask at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Seven USS Arizona survivors pose for pictures in front of a replica of the ship during a tour of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6, 2011. Some 100 aging Pearl Harbor Survivors will attend ceremonies on Wednesday marking the 70th anniversary of the Japanese air and naval assault that claimed 2,390 American lives and drew the United States into World War Two. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry more

Pearl Harbor survivor Emerie Aresenaul and other survivors leave the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument after a tour, in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Pearl Harbor survivors Harold Mayo (L) and Mickey Ganitch (R) share stories with U.S. Navy Chief Nixon Galan as they tour the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor wait outside before starting their tour of the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

