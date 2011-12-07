Pearl Harbor: 70 years later

Pearl Harbor veteran Robert Templet, who was a Radioman 1st Class at Ford Island, Hawaii, is shown in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters December 6, 2011. Templet was walking to breakfast on Sunday, December 7, 1941 when he heard a plane motor surging at his back. He turned and saw the pilot, his goggles atop his head, smiling down at him before a torpedo fell from the plane's belly. Stories like Templet's are being documented in "Infamy: December 1941," an exhibit opening on December 7, 2011, the 70th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. REUTERS/Courtesy of National World War II Museum/Handout