" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Pearl Harbor 1941

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

An aerial view of "Battleship Row" at Pearl Harbor, photographed from a Japanese aircraft, beside Ford Island, during the early part of the attack on December 7, 1941. Visible ships are (L-R): USS Nevada; USS Arizona with USS Vestal moored outboard; USS Tennessee with USS West Virginia moored outboard; USS Maryland with USS Oklahoma moored outboard; and USS Neosho, only partially visible at the extreme right. A bomb had just hit...more

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

An aerial view of "Battleship Row" at Pearl Harbor, photographed from a Japanese aircraft, beside Ford Island, during the early part of the attack on December 7, 1941. Visible ships are (L-R): USS Nevada; USS Arizona with USS Vestal moored outboard; USS Tennessee with USS West Virginia moored outboard; USS Maryland with USS Oklahoma moored outboard; and USS Neosho, only partially visible at the extreme right. A bomb had just hit Arizona near the stern, but she has not yet received the bomb that detonated her forward magazines. West Virginia and Oklahoma are gushing oil from their many torpedo hits and are listing to port. Oklahoma's port deck edge is already under water. Nevada has also been torpedoed. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy photograph/U.S. Navy National Museum of Naval Aviation

Close
1 / 15
Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The USS West Virginia burns and sinks after the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The USS West Virginia burns and sinks after the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom

Close
2 / 15
Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The USS Shaw explodes during the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The USS Shaw explodes during the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Close
3 / 15
Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Service members stand near airplane wreckage during the surprise Japanese attack at Naval Air Station at Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Service members stand near airplane wreckage during the surprise Japanese attack at Naval Air Station at Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy

Close
4 / 15
Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The USS Arizona is seen ablaze, immediately following the explosion of its forward magazines after the attack in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph/National Archives

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The USS Arizona is seen ablaze, immediately following the explosion of its forward magazines after the attack in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph/National Archives

Close
5 / 15
Tuesday, December 06, 2011

This captured Japanese photograph shows the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii December 7, 1941. In the distance, the smoke rises from Hickam Field. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

This captured Japanese photograph shows the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii December 7, 1941. In the distance, the smoke rises from Hickam Field. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Close
6 / 15
Tuesday, December 06, 2011

A view of the USS ARIZONA burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

A view of the USS ARIZONA burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Close
7 / 15
Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The forward magazines of USS Arizona explode after it was hit by a Japanese bomb in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph, National Archives

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The forward magazines of USS Arizona explode after it was hit by a Japanese bomb in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph, National Archives

Close
8 / 15
Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Sailors in a motor launch rush to rescue a survivor in the water alongside USS West Virginia after the attack, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Sailors in a motor launch rush to rescue a survivor in the water alongside USS West Virginia after the attack, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom

Close
9 / 15
Tuesday, December 06, 2011

A view of the USS West Virginia in flames in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

A view of the USS West Virginia in flames in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Close
10 / 15
Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The USS Arizona is seen ablaze just after its forward magazines exploded along with other warships at Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. At right, shrouded in smoke from the fire, are the main and foremasts of USS West Virginia, which is listing sharply to port after it was torpedoed. Upright mast further to the right is the main mast of USS Tennessee moored inboard of West Virginia. The bow and foremast of USS Vestal moored outboard...more

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The USS Arizona is seen ablaze just after its forward magazines exploded along with other warships at Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. At right, shrouded in smoke from the fire, are the main and foremasts of USS West Virginia, which is listing sharply to port after it was torpedoed. Upright mast further to the right is the main mast of USS Tennessee moored inboard of West Virginia. The bow and foremast of USS Vestal moored outboard of Arizona, are visible at the left. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph/National Archives

Close
11 / 15
Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The USS Nevada is ablaze off the Ford Island seaplane base, with its bow pointed up-channel during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. The volume of fire and smoke is from USS Shaw, which is burning in the floating dry dock in the background on the left. Photographed from the southeastern shore of Ford Island, near the Naval Air station HQ building. A dredging line is visible at left. REUTERS/U.S. Navy...more

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The USS Nevada is ablaze off the Ford Island seaplane base, with its bow pointed up-channel during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. The volume of fire and smoke is from USS Shaw, which is burning in the floating dry dock in the background on the left. Photographed from the southeastern shore of Ford Island, near the Naval Air station HQ building. A dredging line is visible at left. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph

Close
12 / 15
Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The USS Nevada is aground and burning off Waipio Point, after the end of the Japanese air raid in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. Ships assisting the USS Nevada (R) are the harbor tug Hoga and USS Avocet. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The USS Nevada is aground and burning off Waipio Point, after the end of the Japanese air raid in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. Ships assisting the USS Nevada (R) are the harbor tug Hoga and USS Avocet. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph

Close
13 / 15
Tuesday, December 06, 2011

A burnt B-17C aircraft rests near Hangar Number Five, Hickam Field, following the attack by Japanese aircraft on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph, National Archives

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

A burnt B-17C aircraft rests near Hangar Number Five, Hickam Field, following the attack by Japanese aircraft on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph, National Archives

Close
14 / 15
Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The USS California is seen ablaze after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

The USS California is seen ablaze after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom

Close
15 / 15

Pearl Harbor 1941

Pearl Harbor 1941 Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Protests against Putin

Protests against Putin
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

All Collections

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

1:20pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:26pm GMT

Grammy red carpet

All Collections

Grammy red carpet

2:01am GMT

Best of the BAFTAs

All Collections

Best of the BAFTAs

1:16am GMT

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

All Collections

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

Saturday, February 11, 2017

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

View More Slideshows »