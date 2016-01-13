Peeking in on the president
President Barack Obama sits inside the Oval Office as he prepares for Tuesday night's State of the Union Address to the nation on Capitol Hill, while at the White House in Washington, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Then President George W. Bush buttons his overcoat before departing the Oval Office for a day trip and speech in Manhattan, Kansas, January 23, 2006. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama looks through a glass door from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington before his departure to New York July 17 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Clinton adjusts his tie as he chats with aides in the Oval Office of the White House September 24, 1998 prior to a Rose Garden ceremony to announce positive economic figures. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President Barack Obama plays with a football in the Oval Office of the White House in this handout photo taken in Washington, April 23, 2009 and later released by the White House. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
Then President George W. Bush announces the start of a war against Iraq from the Oval Office of the White House March 19, 2003. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama gets an update on the response to the Ebola diagnosis in Dallas during a call with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell, in the Oval Office in Washington October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President George W. Bush is framed by a magnolia tree as he leaves the Oval Office at the White House in Washington March 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Barack Obama is pictured in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then President George W. Bush (L) walks from the Oval Office of the White House as Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured inside, in Washington, October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama is seen in the Oval Office at the White House upon his return to Washington from Minneapolis, Minnesota February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama is seen in the Oval Office through a window as he addresses the nation about the end of the U.S. combat mission in Iraq at the White House in Washington, August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then President George W. Bush works in the Oval Office after returning aboard the Marine One helicopter at the White House in Washington October 19, 2004. REUTERS/Shaun Heasley
Then President Bill Clinton is seen through a window of the Oval office at the White House October 13, 1998 before his statement on Yugoslavia. REUTERS/Mark Wilson
President Barack Obama is seen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then President George H.W. Bush and Secretary of State James Baker study prepared remarks at Bush's desk in the Oval Office on February 22, 1991 minutes before the President addressed reporters on the South Lawn. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Barack Obama reads a piece of paper as he arrives at the Oval Office of the White House after a trip to Charleston, West Virginia, in Washington October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Then President George W. Bush smiles as he talks with aides in the Oval Office, prior to speaking on Iraq from the Rose Garden, July 23, 2003. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Then President Bill Clinton sits at his desk in the Oval Office working on the situation in Yugoslavia prior to a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House, October 6, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
President Barack Obama welcomes Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron in the Oval Office before a working dinner at the White House in Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama talks on the phone in the Oval Office before commenting on winning the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize at the White House in Washington October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama works on his final State of the Union Address in the Oval Office at The White House in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
President Barack Obama walks out from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington before his departure December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama speaks about counter-terrorism and the United States fight against Islamic State during an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
