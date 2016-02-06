Edition:
Pictures | Sat Feb 6, 2016 | 3:15am GMT

Pentagon releases Abu Ghraib photos

A black strip placed by censors masks the identity of a detainee in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison, among 198 images released in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Pentagon. REUTERS/DoD

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
An unidentified photo shows a detainee in Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Black strips placed by censors mask the identity of detainees in an undated combination of photos from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A measurement strip lies on the hand of a detainee in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A black strip placed by censors masks the identity of a detainee in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A detainee's feet are seen in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A black strip placed by censors masks the identity of a detainee in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Black strips placed by censors mask the identity of detainees in an undated combination of photos from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
An identifying marker is held against the face of a detainee in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A detainee shows his scalp in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A measurement strip lies on the hand of a detainee in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
