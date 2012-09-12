People's "Best Dressed"
01. Best Dressed: Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
01. Best Dressed: Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
02. Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles during a ceremony naming an orchid hybrid in honour of her and Prince William at the National Orchid Garden in the Singapore Botanic Gardens September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Morrison/Pool
02. Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles during a ceremony naming an orchid hybrid in honour of her and Prince William at the National Orchid Garden in the Singapore Botanic Gardens September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Morrison/Pool
03. Emma Stone arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
03. Emma Stone arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
04. Television personalities Kim Kardashian (L) and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the grand opening of the Kardashian Khaos store at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
04. Television personalities Kim Kardashian (L) and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the grand opening of the Kardashian Khaos store at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
05. Miranda Kerr (R) and Orlando Bloom pose on arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
05. Miranda Kerr (R) and Orlando Bloom pose on arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
06. Reese Witherspoon poses for a portrait while promoting the film "How Do You Know" in New York December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
06. Reese Witherspoon poses for a portrait while promoting the film "How Do You Know" in New York December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
07. Rihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
07. Rihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
08. Jessica Alba arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
08. Jessica Alba arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
09. Jury member of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Diane Kruger arrives on the red carpet for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
09. Jury member of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Diane Kruger arrives on the red carpet for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
10. Jennifer Lawrence poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, California March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10. Jennifer Lawrence poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, California March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni