People's Choice Awards

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Betty White reacts as she and cast members Wendie Malick, Jane Leeves and Valerie Bertinelli accept the Favorite Cable TV Comedy award for TV series "Hot in Cleveland" at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Lea Michele accepts the Favorite TV Comedy Actress award as presenters Kristen Bell and Don Cheadle look on at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actor Neil Patrick Harris and host Kaley Cuoco perform a comedy routine with a pair of dancers at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Singer Demi Lovato poses with the Favorite Pop Artist award at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actor Neil Patrick Harris hugs host Kaley Cuoco after accepting the Favorite Network TV Comedy award for TV series "How I Met Your Mother" at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Jane Leeves kisses co-star Betty White near fellow cast members Wendie Malick and Valerie Bertinelli while accepting the Favorite Cable TV Comedy award for TV series "Hot in Cleveland" at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Julianne Hough and actor Cory Monteith present the Favorite Movie Star Under 25 award at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. The award went to Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actresses Kat Dennings and Beth Behr pose with their favorite new TV comedy award for "2 Broke Girls" at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actor Robert Pattinson accepts the Favorite Drama Movie award for "Water for Elephants" at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Television host Ellen DeGeneres accepts the Favorite Daytime TV Host award from presenters Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sharon Osbourne at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Television host Ellen DeGeneres accepts the Favorite Daytime TV Host award at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actor Adam Sandler accepts the Favorite Comedic Movie Actor award at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Host Kaley Cuoco laughs on stage at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Alyson Hannigan and actor Jason Biggs present an award at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Presenters Frank Grillo, Liam Neeson and Dermot Mulroney speak on stage at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Singer Demi Lovato performs "Give Your Heart a Break" at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Tia Mowry and sister Tamera Mowry of the reality series "Tia&Tamera" arrive at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Emma Stone accepts the Favorite Movie Actress award at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actor Neil Patrick Harris accepts the Favorite TV Comedy Actor award at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Producer Judd Apatow, director Paul Feig and actresses Maya Rudolph, Ellie Kemper and Wendi McLendon-Covey sing as they accept the Favorite Comedy Movie award for the film "Bridesmaids" at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz accepts the Favorite Movie Star Under 25 award from presenter Julianne Hough at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus poses as she arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Adam Levine and James Valentine from rock band Maroon 5 accept the Favorite Band award at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actor David Boreanaz and his wife Jaime Bergman arrive at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Alyson Hannigan, from television series "How I Met Your Mother," and husband Alexis Denisof arrive at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Comedian Garrett Morris arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz accepts the Favorite Movie Star Under 25 award at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actor Josh Radnor accepts the Favorite Network TV Comedy award for TV series "How I Met Your Mother" at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Host Kaley Cuoco presides over the start of the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

