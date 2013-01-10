Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 10, 2013 | 5:06am GMT

People's Choice Awards

<p>Host Kaley Cuoco at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Host Kaley Cuoco at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Host Kaley Cuoco at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 30
<p>Presenters Monica Potter and Anthony Anderson spoof on stage before presenting the "Favorite Breakout Artist" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Presenters Monica Potter and Anthony Anderson spoof on stage before presenting the "Favorite Breakout Artist" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Presenters Monica Potter and Anthony Anderson spoof on stage before presenting the "Favorite Breakout Artist" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 30
<p>Julianne Hough presents the "Favorite Comedic Movie Actress Award" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Julianne Hough presents the "Favorite Comedic Movie Actress Award" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Julianne Hough presents the "Favorite Comedic Movie Actress Award" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 30
<p>Singer Alicia Keys performs with her backup dancers at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Alicia Keys performs with her backup dancers at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Singer Alicia Keys performs with her backup dancers at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 30
<p>Actress Jennifer Aniston reacts after receiving the "Favorite Comedic Movie Actress" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Jennifer Aniston reacts after receiving the "Favorite Comedic Movie Actress" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Actress Jennifer Aniston reacts after receiving the "Favorite Comedic Movie Actress" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 30
<p>Adam Levine and James Valentine of Maroon 5 accept the award for "Favorite Band" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Adam Levine and James Valentine of Maroon 5 accept the award for "Favorite Band" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Adam Levine and James Valentine of Maroon 5 accept the award for "Favorite Band" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 30
<p>Christina Aguilera performs at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Christina Aguilera performs at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Christina Aguilera performs at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 30
<p>Casey Wilson spoofs with Ian Somerhalder before presenting the "Favorite Comedic Movie Actor" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Casey Wilson spoofs with Ian Somerhalder before presenting the "Favorite Comedic Movie Actor" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Casey Wilson spoofs with Ian Somerhalder before presenting the "Favorite Comedic Movie Actor" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 30
<p>Taylor Swift accepts the award for "Favorite Country Artist" by presenter Olivia Munn at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Taylor Swift accepts the award for "Favorite Country Artist" by presenter Olivia Munn at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Taylor Swift accepts the award for "Favorite Country Artist" by presenter Olivia Munn at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 30
<p>Emma Watson accepts the award for "Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress" for her role in the "Perks of Being a Wallflower" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Emma Watson accepts the award for "Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress" for her role in the "Perks of Being a Wallflower" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Emma Watson accepts the award for "Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress" for her role in the "Perks of Being a Wallflower" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 30
<p>Presenter Naomi Watts congratulates Robert Downey Jr. after winning the "Favorite Movie Actor" award for his role in "The Avengers" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Presenter Naomi Watts congratulates Robert Downey Jr. after winning the "Favorite Movie Actor" award for his role in "The Avengers" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Presenter Naomi Watts congratulates Robert Downey Jr. after winning the "Favorite Movie Actor" award for his role in "The Avengers" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 30
<p>The cast of "The Big Bang Theory" accept the award for "Favorite Network TV Comedy" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

The cast of "The Big Bang Theory" accept the award for "Favorite Network TV Comedy" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

The cast of "The Big Bang Theory" accept the award for "Favorite Network TV Comedy" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 30
<p>Cast members for the "Hunger Games" Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Liam Hemsworth react after accepting the award for "Favorite Movie" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast members for the "Hunger Games" Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Liam Hemsworth react after accepting the award for "Favorite Movie" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Cast members for the "Hunger Games" Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Liam Hemsworth react after accepting the award for "Favorite Movie" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 30
<p>Adam Sandler speaks after being named "Favorite Comedic Movie Actor" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Adam Sandler speaks after being named "Favorite Comedic Movie Actor" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Adam Sandler speaks after being named "Favorite Comedic Movie Actor" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 30
<p>Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting the award for "Favorite Movie Actress" for her role in the film "Hunger Games" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting the award for "Favorite Movie Actress" for her role in the film "Hunger Games" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting the award for "Favorite Movie Actress" for her role in the film "Hunger Games" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 30
<p>Host Kaley Cuoco at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Host Kaley Cuoco at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Host Kaley Cuoco at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 30
<p>Nathan Fillion holds the awards for favorite tv crime drama for "Castle" and favorite dramatic tv actor backstage at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Nathan Fillion holds the awards for favorite tv crime drama for "Castle" and favorite dramatic tv actor backstage at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Nathan Fillion holds the awards for favorite tv crime drama for "Castle" and favorite dramatic tv actor backstage at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
17 / 30
<p>Host Kaley Cuoco at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Host Kaley Cuoco at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Host Kaley Cuoco at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 30
<p>Katy Perry reacts after accepting the "Favorite Pop Artist" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Katy Perry reacts after accepting the "Favorite Pop Artist" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Katy Perry reacts after accepting the "Favorite Pop Artist" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 30
<p>Ellen Pompeo accepts the award for "Favorite Dramatic TV Actress" for her role in Grey's Anatomy at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Ellen Pompeo accepts the award for "Favorite Dramatic TV Actress" for her role in Grey's Anatomy at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Ellen Pompeo accepts the award for "Favorite Dramatic TV Actress" for her role in Grey's Anatomy at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 30
<p>Singer Alicia Keys performs at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Alicia Keys performs at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Singer Alicia Keys performs at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 30
<p>Singer Alicia Keys performs with her backup dancers at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Alicia Keys performs with her backup dancers at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Singer Alicia Keys performs with her backup dancers at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 30
<p>Musical group "The Wanted" accept their award for "Favorite Breakout Artist" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Musical group "The Wanted" accept their award for "Favorite Breakout Artist" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Musical group "The Wanted" accept their award for "Favorite Breakout Artist" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 30
<p>Actress Sandra Bullock accepts the "Favorite Humanitarian Award" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Sandra Bullock accepts the "Favorite Humanitarian Award" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Actress Sandra Bullock accepts the "Favorite Humanitarian Award" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 30
<p>Christina Aguilera performs at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Christina Aguilera performs at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Christina Aguilera performs at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 30
<p>Stephen Amell and Morena Baccarin present the "Favorite Movie Actress" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Stephen Amell and Morena Baccarin present the "Favorite Movie Actress" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Stephen Amell and Morena Baccarin present the "Favorite Movie Actress" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
26 / 30
<p>Cast members for the "Hunger Games" Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson (C), and Liam Hemsworth react after accepting the award for "Favorite Movie" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast members for the "Hunger Games" Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson (C), and Liam Hemsworth react after accepting the award for "Favorite Movie" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Cast members for the "Hunger Games" Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson (C), and Liam Hemsworth react after accepting the award for "Favorite Movie" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 30
<p>Presenters Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles of the television series "Supernatural" present the award for "Favorite Band" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Presenters Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles of the television series "Supernatural" present the award for "Favorite Band" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Presenters Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles of the television series "Supernatural" present the award for "Favorite Band" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 30
<p>Actress Olivia Munn and actor Johnny Galecki presenters for "Favorite Country Artist" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Olivia Munn and actor Johnny Galecki presenters for "Favorite Country Artist" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Actress Olivia Munn and actor Johnny Galecki presenters for "Favorite Country Artist" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 30
<p>Actress and show host Kaley Cuoco poses backstage after the conclusion of the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress and show host Kaley Cuoco poses backstage after the conclusion of the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Actress and show host Kaley Cuoco poses backstage after the conclusion of the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
People's Choice red carpet

People's Choice red carpet

Next Slideshows

People's Choice red carpet

People's Choice red carpet

The red carpet at the People's Choice Awards.

10 Jan 2013
London Collections: Men

London Collections: Men

A three-day showcase of men's fashion is presented in London, a month before Fashion Week.

09 Jan 2013
Celebrity breakups of 2012

Celebrity breakups of 2012

Celebrity relationships that came to an end last year.

08 Jan 2013
Depardieu gets Russian citizenship

Depardieu gets Russian citizenship

Putin has granted citizenship to Gerard Depardieu, the French movie star who is quitting his homeland to avoid a tax hike on the rich.

04 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures