People's Choice Awards
Kevin Hart, Josh Gad and Kaley Cuoco, from the film "The Wedding Ringer," take selfies as they take the stage during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting poses backstage with her award for Favorite Comedic TV Actress. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Iggy Azalea performs Beg For It. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Betty White accepts the favorite TV Icon award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea accepts the award for favorite hip hop artist from presenter Dax Shepard. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform Freestyle. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show hosts Anna Faris and Allison Janney dance on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Stana Katic poses backstage with her awards for Favorite Crime Drama TV Actress and Favorite TV Crime Drama, both for CBS series Castle. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Adam Sandler accepts the award for favorite comedic movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Johnny Galecki of The Big Bang Theory accepts the award for favorite TV show as cast and crew join him on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Melissa McCarthy accepts the award for favorite comedic movie actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Matt Bomer accepts the award for favorite cable TV actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fall Out Boy perform Centuries. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Evans accepts the award for favorite action movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ben Affleck accepts the favorite humanitarian award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Heywood of Lady Antebellum accept the award for favorite country group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan pose with their award for the Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show for Outlander. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting accepts the award for favorite comedic TV actress from presenter Danny Jacobson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ellen Pompeo accepts the award for favorite network TV drama for Grey's Anatomy as the cast stands onstage with her. Pompeo also won for favorite dramatic TV actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Country artist Hunter Hayes poses backstage with his award for Favorite Male Country Artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chloe Grace Moretz accepts the award for favorite dramatic movie actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fall Out Boy performs Centuries. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Gina Rodriguez poses backstage with the award for Favorite New TV Comedy for The CW's Jane the Virgin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
