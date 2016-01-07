People's Choice Awards
Jason Derulo perforns "Want to Want Me" at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sharon Osborne kicks at an unidentified man who interrupted the acceptance speech by the cast of her show "The Talk," who won the award for favorite daytime TV hosting team. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Jane Lynch performs an opening number. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Shawn Mendes performs "I Know What You Did Last Summer" with Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Jack Black spoofs virtual reality with actress Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" is congratulated backstage by photographer Steve Granitz after she won the award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ellen Pompeo (L) poses for a selfie with cast members as she accepts the award for favorite network TV drama series for "Grey's Anatomy". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Jane Lynch performs while wearing angel wings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Meghan Trainor (R) accepts the award for favorite album for "Title". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Melissa McCarthy poses backstage with her awards for Favorite Comedic Movie Actress and Favorite Comedic TV Actress. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sandra Bullock accepts the award for favorite movie actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Claire Danes accepts the award for favorite premium cable TV show with "Homeland" co-star Mandy Patinkin. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Johnny Depp accepts the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Tika Camaj spoofs the recent Miss Universe gaffe with host Jane Lynch (C) and actor Tom Lennon. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ming-Na Wen and Clark Gregg present the award for favorite network TV drama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vin Diesel accepts the awards for favorite movie and for favorite action movie for "Furious 7" as presenters John Stamos and Priyanka Chopra applaud. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dakota Johnson accepts the award for favorite dramatic movie actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jordan Smith performs "You Are So Beautiful". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ellen DeGeneres poses backstage with her Humanitarian Award and Award for Favorite Daytime TV Host. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
People's Choice red carpet
Celebrities arrive for the People's Choice Awards.
Natalie Cole: 1950-2015
Singer Natalie Cole, the daughter of Nat King Cole, has died at the age of 65.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.
Lemmy Kilmister: 1945-2015
Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, the hard-living, hell-raising frontman of British heavy metal band Motorhead, has died at age 70.
MORE IN PICTURES
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.