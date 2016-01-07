Edition:
People's Choice Awards

Jason Derulo perforns "Want to Want Me" at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sharon Osborne kicks at an unidentified man who interrupted the acceptance speech by the cast of her show "The Talk," who won the award for favorite daytime TV hosting team. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Jane Lynch performs an opening number. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Shawn Mendes performs "I Know What You Did Last Summer" with Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Presenter Jack Black spoofs virtual reality with actress Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" is congratulated backstage by photographer Steve Granitz after she won the award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ellen Pompeo (L) poses for a selfie with cast members as she accepts the award for favorite network TV drama series for "Grey's Anatomy". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Jane Lynch performs while wearing angel wings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Meghan Trainor (R) accepts the award for favorite album for "Title". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Melissa McCarthy poses backstage with her awards for Favorite Comedic Movie Actress and Favorite Comedic TV Actress. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sandra Bullock accepts the award for favorite movie actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Claire Danes accepts the award for favorite premium cable TV show with "Homeland" co-star Mandy Patinkin. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Johnny Depp accepts the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Model Tika Camaj spoofs the recent Miss Universe gaffe with host Jane Lynch (C) and actor Tom Lennon. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ming-Na Wen and Clark Gregg present the award for favorite network TV drama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Vin Diesel accepts the awards for favorite movie and for favorite action movie for "Furious 7" as presenters John Stamos and Priyanka Chopra applaud. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dakota Johnson accepts the award for favorite dramatic movie actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jordan Smith performs "You Are So Beautiful". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ellen DeGeneres poses backstage with her Humanitarian Award and Award for Favorite Daytime TV Host. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

