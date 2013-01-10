People's Choice red carpet
Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Olivia Munn, of the series "Newsroom," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Olivia Munn, of the series "Newsroom," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Socialite Paris Hilton poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Socialite Paris Hilton poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Shay Mitchell, of the television series "Pretty Little Liars," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Shay Mitchell, of the television series "Pretty Little Liars," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and host for the show Kaley Cuoco waves as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and host for the show Kaley Cuoco waves as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alison Sweeney of the television series "The Biggest Loser" arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alison Sweeney of the television series "The Biggest Loser" arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Ellen Pompeo, of the series "Grey's Anatomy," arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Ellen Pompeo, of the series "Grey's Anatomy," arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Julianne Hough poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Julianne Hough poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Australian actress Naomi Watts, of the film "The Impossible," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Australian actress Naomi Watts, of the film "The Impossible," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model and television personality Heidi Klum blows a kiss as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model and television personality Heidi Klum blows a kiss as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lea Michele, of the series "Glee," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lea Michele, of the series "Glee," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Monica Potter, of the series "Parenthood," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Monica Potter, of the series "Parenthood," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Rumor Willis poses as she arrrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Rumor Willis poses as she arrrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Katie Cassidy, of the series "Arrow," arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Katie Cassidy, of the series "Arrow," arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Morena Baccarin, of the series "Homeland", poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Morena Baccarin, of the series "Homeland", poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Rachael Leigh Cook arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Rachael Leigh Cook arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tempestt Bledsoe of the television series "Guys with Kids" arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tempestt Bledsoe of the television series "Guys with Kids" arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Julianne Hough plays with her hair as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Julianne Hough plays with her hair as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Pop group "The Wanted" arrive at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Pop group "The Wanted" arrive at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Chloe Grace Moretz arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Chloe Grace Moretz arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Molly C. Quinn of the television series "Castle" arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Molly C. Quinn of the television series "Castle" arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Desi Lydic of the television series "Awkward", arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Desi Lydic of the television series "Awkward", arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bebe Wood of the television series "The New Normal", arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bebe Wood of the television series "The New Normal", arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Melissa Rauch, of the comedy series "The Big Bang Theory," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Melissa Rauch, of the comedy series "The Big Bang Theory," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and host for the show Kaley Cuoco poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and host for the show Kaley Cuoco poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
London Collections: Men
A three-day showcase of men's fashion is presented in London, a month before Fashion Week.
Celebrity breakups of 2012
Celebrity relationships that came to an end last year.
Depardieu gets Russian citizenship
Putin has granted citizenship to Gerard Depardieu, the French movie star who is quitting his homeland to avoid a tax hike on the rich.
Hugh Hefner's girlfriends
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner marries Crystal Harris, the one-time "runaway bride" who followed through this time at a New Year's Eve wedding.
MORE IN PICTURES
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.