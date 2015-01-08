Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 8, 2015 | 3:00am GMT

People's Choice red carpet

Actresses Beth Behrs (L) and Kat Dennings from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actresses Beth Behrs (L) and Kat Dennings from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actresses Beth Behrs (L) and Kat Dennings from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
1 / 39
Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2 / 39
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
3 / 39
Girl Group Fifth Harmony arrive at the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Girl Group Fifth Harmony arrive at the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Girl Group Fifth Harmony arrive at the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
4 / 39
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres arrives with her spouse, actress Portia di Rossi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

TV personality Ellen DeGeneres arrives with her spouse, actress Portia di Rossi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres arrives with her spouse, actress Portia di Rossi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
5 / 39
Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
6 / 39
Show hosts Anna Faris (L) and Allison Janney. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Show hosts Anna Faris (L) and Allison Janney. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Show hosts Anna Faris (L) and Allison Janney. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
7 / 39
Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward," arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward," arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok )

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward," arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok )
8 / 39
Professional dancer Karina Smirnoff. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Professional dancer Karina Smirnoff. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Professional dancer Karina Smirnoff. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
9 / 39
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
10 / 39
Actress Sadie Calvano from CBS comedy series "Mom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Sadie Calvano from CBS comedy series "Mom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Sadie Calvano from CBS comedy series "Mom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
11 / 39
Actress Ellen Pompeo, from the ABC drama series "Grey's Anatomy,". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Ellen Pompeo, from the ABC drama series "Grey's Anatomy,". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Ellen Pompeo, from the ABC drama series "Grey's Anatomy,". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
12 / 39
Actress Ariel Winter, from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Ariel Winter, from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Ariel Winter, from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
13 / 39
Actress Sarah Rafferty from USA Network's "Suits". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Sarah Rafferty from USA Network's "Suits". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Sarah Rafferty from USA Network's "Suits". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
14 / 39
Adrian Grenier, from the HBO series and upcoming film "Entourage". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Adrian Grenier, from the HBO series and upcoming film "Entourage". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Adrian Grenier, from the HBO series and upcoming film "Entourage". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
15 / 39
Actress Beth Behrs, from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Beth Behrs, from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Beth Behrs, from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
16 / 39
Country music group The Band Perry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Country music group The Band Perry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Country music group The Band Perry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
17 / 39
Singer Katharine McPhee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Katharine McPhee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Singer Katharine McPhee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
18 / 39
Actress Taylor Spreitler from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Taylor Spreitler from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Taylor Spreitler from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
19 / 39
Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
20 / 39
Actress Cote de Pablo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Cote de Pablo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Cote de Pablo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
21 / 39
Actress Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
22 / 39
Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
23 / 39
Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
24 / 39
Actress Lisa Edelstein from Bravo's "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Lisa Edelstein from Bravo's "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Lisa Edelstein from Bravo's "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
25 / 39
Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley (R) of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley (R) of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley (R) of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
26 / 39
Actors Kelly McCreary and James Pickins Jr. from the ABC television drama series "Grey's Anatomy". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actors Kelly McCreary and James Pickins Jr. from the ABC television drama series "Grey's Anatomy". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actors Kelly McCreary and James Pickins Jr. from the ABC television drama series "Grey's Anatomy". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
27 / 39
Producer Mark Burnett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Producer Mark Burnett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Producer Mark Burnett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
28 / 39
Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
29 / 39
Anthony Anderson, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Anthony Anderson, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Anthony Anderson, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
30 / 39
Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
31 / 39
Actors Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actors Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actors Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
32 / 39
Melissa McCarthy, from the sitcom "Mike & Molly". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Melissa McCarthy, from the sitcom "Mike & Molly". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Melissa McCarthy, from the sitcom "Mike & Molly". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
33 / 39
Actress Stana Katic, from the ABC drama "Castle". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Stana Katic, from the ABC drama "Castle". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Stana Katic, from the ABC drama "Castle". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
34 / 39
Actor Joey Lawrence from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Joey Lawrence from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actor Joey Lawrence from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
35 / 39
Sam Heughan, from the Starz drama series "Outlander". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sam Heughan, from the Starz drama series "Outlander". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Sam Heughan, from the Starz drama series "Outlander". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
36 / 39
Miles Brown and Marsai Martin, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Miles Brown and Marsai Martin, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Miles Brown and Marsai Martin, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
37 / 39
(L-R) Musicians Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Joe Trohman of the band "Fall Out Boy". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(L-R) Musicians Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Joe Trohman of the band "Fall Out Boy". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
(L-R) Musicians Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Joe Trohman of the band "Fall Out Boy". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
38 / 39
Celebrity fashion designer Lloyd Klein. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Celebrity fashion designer Lloyd Klein. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Celebrity fashion designer Lloyd Klein. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
39 / 39
