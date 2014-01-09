People's Choice red carpet
Show hosts and actresses Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Model Heidi Klum, host of "Project Runway" arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Sandra Bullock arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Nina Dobrev arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Malin Akerman arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian
Actor Ian Somerhalder arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Taylor Spreitler poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Naya Rivera, from the Fox series "Glee," arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Television personalities Shaun Robinson (L) and Rocsi Diaz arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Allison Williams arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian
Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Chris Pratt takes a photo of his wife, actress Anna Faris, as they arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian
Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Olga Fonda poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Adelaide Kane of the television series "Reign" arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian
Actress Anna Faris and her husband, actor Chris Pratt, arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
TV personality Keltie Knight arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Ian Ziering and Erin Kristine Ludwig arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Show host and actress Beth Behrs arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Lucy Hale arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian
Singer and actress Queen Latifah arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Melissa Joan Hart poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Jonathan Kite arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Quinn Shephard arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Television producer Mark Burnett and his wife Roma Downey arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
