Persian New Year
Afghan children have ice cream during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul, March 21, 2014. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar, which starts on the vernal equinox. The calendar takes its start date from when the Prophet Mohammad moved...more
Afghan children have ice cream during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul, March 21, 2014. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar, which starts on the vernal equinox. The calendar takes its start date from when the Prophet Mohammad moved from Mecca to Medina in 621 AD. The current Persian year is 1393. Newroz Day is also celebrated in other countries including Iraq, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, and Tajikistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan man and his sons look on as they walk past a man who sells balloons near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan man and his sons look on as they walk past a man who sells balloons near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan man plays on a swing to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man plays on a swing to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan girl plays during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan girl plays during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A boy reacts as he rides a Ferris wheel during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy reacts as he rides a Ferris wheel during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Children buy toys during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Children buy toys during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Afghan police officer stands guard during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan police officer stands guard during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan man dances during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man dances during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan women gather to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan women gather to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A boy shoots targets as he plays during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy shoots targets as he plays during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Next Slideshows
L.A. Air Show
The high-flyers of the Los Angeles County Air Show.
Strange and unusual
A recent sampling of odd photos from around the world.
Spring is here
Spring officially kicks off after a long winter.
WWI - Verdun's missing villages
A hundred years after the start of World War One, nine villages wiped out by fighting on France's bloodiest battleground continue to lead a ghostly existence.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
Editors Choice Photos
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.