Person of the Year

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2012: President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2011: The protester - representing multiple global movements including the Arab Spring, Occupy movement, Tea Party movement, Indignants Movement and others. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2010: Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2009: Chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2008: President-elect Barack Obama REUTERS/Shephard Fairey/TIME/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2007: Russian President Vladimir Putin REUTERS/RIA-Novosti/Pool

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2006: You. Time chose 'you' as 2006's Person of the Year to highlight the rise in the sharing of online content. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2005: The Good Samaritans. Represented by Bono, Bill Gates, and Melinda Gates. REUTERS/Gregory Heisler for Time/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2004: President George W. Bush REUTERS/Eric Draper/The White House/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2003: The American Soldier REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2002. The Whistleblowers. Represented by Cynthia Cooper, WorldCom; Coleen Rowley, FBI; and Sherron Watkins, Enron (pictured). REUTERS/Win McNamee

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2001: New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani REUTERS/Pool

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2000: President-elect George W. Bush REUTERS/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1999: Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos REUTERS/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1998: President Bill Clinton and independent prosecutor Kenneth Starr REUTERS/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1997: Intel CEO Andy Grove REUTERS/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1996: AIDS researcher David Ho REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1995: Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich REUTERS/Mark Avery

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1994: Pope John Paul II REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1990: President George H. W. Bush REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1989: General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev REUTERS/File

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1988: The Endangered Earth REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1987: General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev REUTERS/File

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1986: Philippine President Corazon Aquino REUTERS/File

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1984: Peter Ueberroth, organizer of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1983: President Ronald Reagan and General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Yuri Andropov (not pictured) REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1981: Solidarity founding leader Lech Walesa REUTERS/Forum/Erazm Ciolek

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1980: President-elect Ronald Reagan REUTERS/File

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1979: Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini REUTERS/File

Person of the Year

