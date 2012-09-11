Peru's ''Shining Path''

Injured police officer Luis Astuquillca is embraced by his mother Fidela Vasquez (R) and other relatives as he arrives at Lima airport April 30, 2012. Astuquillca was found in Kiteni town, Cuzco region, after being lost in the remote jungle region for over two weeks. He disappeared during a rescue operation for 36 natural gas workers kidnapped by Shining Path rebels. Three members of Peru's security forces were killed and two others wounded on April 28 while they were searching for Astuquillca and fellow officer Cesar Vilca, the armed forces said. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares