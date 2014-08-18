Peshmerga offensive
Kurdish Peshmerga forces drive a vehicle near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan after Islamic State insurgents withdrew August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Kurdish Peshmerga forces stand guard near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan after Islamic State insurgents withdrew August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A tank belonging to Kurdish peshmerga troops fire at Islamic State militant positions from the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish Peshmerga forces drive cars near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan after Islamic State insurgents withdrew August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes position on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Saber Barazani, a commander of Kurdistan's Peshmerga forces, walks with a group of Kurdish Peshmerga fighters at the Qarasukh mountains near the town of Makhmur August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Omar Murad, a commander of Kurdistan's Peshmerga forces, stands guard at the main entrance of the town of Gwer after Islamic State insurgents withdrew August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Kurdish peshmerga troops keep guard during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A tank belonging to Kurdish peshmerga troops fire at Islamic State militant positions from the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish Peshmerga forces stand guard at the Qarasukh mountains near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan after Islamic State insurgents withdrew August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters eat lunch at a military base on the outskirts of Gwer town August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdistan Workers Party fighters participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in the town of Makhmur, southwest of the Kurdish city of Arbil, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters sit in a vehicle in the outskirts of Gwer town after Islamic State insurgents withdrew August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the front line in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish peshmerga troops keep watch during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Members of the Kurdish security forces take part during an intensive security deployment after clashes with militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Jalawla, Diyala province August 12, 2014....more
