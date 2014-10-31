Peshmerga reinforce Kobani
Kurdish peshmerga fighters wave Kurdish flags atop an army vehicle as they move towards the Syrian town of Kobani, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters celebrate atop an army vehicle carrying a heavy machinegun as they move towards the Syrian town of Kobani, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kurdish peshmerga fighters wave Kurdish flags atop an army vehicle as they move towards the Syrian town of Kobani, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Turkish riot policemen lift their shields to block the view of journalists as a convoy of Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga leaves a compound at the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters wave from a bus as they move towards the Syrian town of Kobani from the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters celebrate atop an army vehicle as they move towards the Syrian town of Kobani from the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A convoy of peshmerga vehicles is escorted by Turkish Kurds on their way to the Turkish-Syrian border, in Kiziltepe near the southeastern city of Mardin October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A convoy of peshmerga vehicles is welcomed by Turkish Kurds after crossing into Turkey near the Habur border gate in the southeastern city of Silopi, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish people wait to greet Peshmerga fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A convoy of peshmerga vehicles is escorted by Turkish Kurds on their way to the Turkish-Syrian border, in Kiziltepe near the southeastern city of Mardin October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A convoy of peshmerga vehicles makes its way to the Turkish-Syrian border, near the town of Kiziltepe, in the southeastern Mardin province October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People wave to Kurdish Peshmerga fighters on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani, in Dohuk province October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A convoy of peshmerga vehicles is escorted by Turkish Kurds on their way to the Turkish-Syrian border, in Kiziltepe near the southeastern city of Mardin October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People wave to Kurdish Peshmerga fighters on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani, in Dohuk province October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A convoy of peshmerga vehicles is welcomed by Turkish Kurds at Habur border gate, which separates Turkey from Iraq, near the town of Silopi in southeastern Turkey, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A convoy of Kurdish peshmerga fighters drive through Arbil after leaving a base in northern Iraq, on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A convoy of Kurdish peshmerga fighters drive through Arbil after leaving a base in northern Iraq, on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani ,October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A convoy of Kurdish peshmerga fighters drive through Arbil after leaving a base in northern Iraq, on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A convoy of Kurdish peshmerga fighters drive through Arbil after leaving a base in northern Iraq, on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani ,October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Iraqi peshmerga fighter reacts as he drives as part of a convoy of peshmerga vehicles on their way to the Turkish-Syrian border, in Kiziltepe near the southeastern city of Mardin October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish peshmerga fighters prepare before leaving their base on the outskirts of Arbil in northern Iraq, on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish peshmerga fighters prepare before leaving a base on the outskirts of Arbil in northern Iraq, on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani ,October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
