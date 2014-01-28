Pete Seeger dies at 94
Pete Seeger (C) and his grandson Tao (L) perform with Bruce Springsteen on "This Land is Your Land" during the We Are One: Opening Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Musician Pete Seeger sings Amazing Grace during a concert celebrating his 90th birthday in New York, May 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pete Seeger (2nd,L), his grandson Tao (L), Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce acknowledge the crowd after performing at the We Are One: Opening Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn more
Musician Pete Seeger (R) performs with Toshi Reagan (L) and Warren Haynes (C) during a concert celebrating Seeger's 90th birthday in New York, May 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Legendary American folk musician Pete Seeger sings the popular Cuban song "La Guantanamera," with verses dedicated to Cuban hero Jose Mati, in Havana, Cuba, April 29, 1999. REUTERS
Singers Pete Seeger (L) and Stevie Wonder perform together during the final group jam session at the conclusion of the eleventh annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in New York, January 17, 1995. Seeger...more
Singer Pete Seeger (C) poses with Harry Belafonte (L) and Arlo Guthrie shortly after Seeger was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the eleventh annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in New...more
