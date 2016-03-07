Peyton Manning retires
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning waves to the crowd after the AFC Championship football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado, January 24, 2016. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in the NFL's Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Peyton Manning greets father Archie Manning and brother Eli Manning after the Denver Broncos defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game in Denver, Colorado, January 24, 2016. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Peyton Manning throws to Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) during the first half against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri, November 16, 2014. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
University of Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning gets last minute advice from head coach Phil Fulmer in a game against the University of Florida at Florida Field, September 20, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) talks with his brother, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, following their game in East Rutherford September 10, 2006. The game was the first time the brothers played against each other as...more
Peyton Manning throws warm-up passes before the Denver Broncos game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Denver September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Peyton Manning is hit by New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich (C) and defensive end Mike Wright in the second quarter of the Colts game in Foxborough, Massachusetts November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Peyton Manning is all smiles as he looks into the crowd after beating the Denver Broncos 49-24 in the Colts' AFC playoff game at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana, January 9, 2005. Manning threw for four touchdowns. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Peyton Manning is congratulated by Broncos head coach John Fox after Manning threw a touchdown pass against the San Diego Chargers in the second quarter of the Broncos game in Denver November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning, who threw for 159 yards, celebrates his team's victory over the Vanderbilt 17-10 in Knoxville, Tennessee on November 29, 1997. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Peyton Manning gets up after being sacked in the second quarter of the Colts' AFC Championship against the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Massachusetts, January 18, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Peyton Manning celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Diego Chargers during the Colts' AFC Wild Card Round NFL playoff football game in San Diego, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Peyton Manning pitches out against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI game in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Peyton Manning points out information held by a Colts coach to Colts offensive linemen including Ryan Diem (71) and Charlie Johnson (74) during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in Indianapolis October 12, 2008. ...more
New York Jets Shaun Ellis sacks Peyton Manning during the Colts game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 1, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Peyton Manning congratulates teammate Demaryius Thomas after Thomas' second touchdown reception against Cleveland Browns during the Broncos game in Denver, Colorado December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Peyton Manning tosses balls before the start of Colts practice at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida February 5, 2010, ahead of Super Bowl XLIV against the New Orleans Saints. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Peyton Manning celebrates his three touchdown passes with head coach Jim Caldwell after the Colts victory over the New York Jets in the AFC Championship game in Indianapolis, Indiana January 24, 2010. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Peyton Manning participates in warmups prior to the Colts' Super Bowl XLIV football game against the New Orleans Saints, in Miami, Florida, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Peyton Manning pauses at the microphone during a press conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 7, 2012, after Manning was cut by the Colts after a 14-year stint with the franchise. Manning, then 35, missed the entire 2011 season after neck surgery...more
Peyton Manning accepts his Denver Broncos jersey from Broncos vice-president John Elway in Englewood, Colorado March 20, 2012, after the team and Manning agreed to a five-year, $96-million contract. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A fan holds up a picture of Peyton Manning in the Broncos game against the New Orleans Saints in Denver October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Peyton Manning calls the play out to his team against the Carolina Panthers during a game in Charlotte, North Carolina November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Peyton Manning celebrates after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Peyton Manning and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talk after the Broncos' AFC Championship game in Denver, Colorado, January 24, 2016. Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
Peyton Manning talks with Tiger Woods after the Colts game with the Miami Dolphins in Miami, Florida September 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Peyton Manning runs onto the field for warmups before Super Bowl XLVIII between the Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Peyton Manning signs autographs during the Colts' pre-game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Peyton Manning watches from the sidelines late in the Broncos game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Denver September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
