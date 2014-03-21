Edition:
Pharrell's hats

<p>Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, February 10, 2014.

Friday, March 21, 2014

Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014.

Friday, March 21, 2014

Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Pharrell Williams performs at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Pharrell Williams performs at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014.

Friday, March 21, 2014

Pharrell Williams performs at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Musician Pharrell Williams poses at the second annual "Rebels With a Cause" gala at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Musician Pharrell Williams poses at the second annual "Rebels With a Cause" gala at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014.

Friday, March 21, 2014

Musician Pharrell Williams poses at the second annual "Rebels With a Cause" gala at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014.

Friday, March 21, 2014

Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Pharrell Williams accepts the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk and Niles Rogers at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Pharrell Williams accepts the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk and Niles Rogers at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014.

Friday, March 21, 2014

Pharrell Williams accepts the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk and Niles Rogers at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

<p>Musician Pharrell Williams attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Musician Pharrell Williams attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014.

Friday, March 21, 2014

Musician Pharrell Williams attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Pharrell Williams (R) and Jennifer Hudson perform at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons, honoring Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, in Beverly Hills, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Pharrell Williams (R) and Jennifer Hudson perform at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons, honoring Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, in Beverly Hills, January 25, 2014.

Friday, March 21, 2014

Pharrell Williams (R) and Jennifer Hudson perform at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons, honoring Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, in Beverly Hills, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

