Phelps' 20 medals

Gold. 2012. 200m individual medley. Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims to win gold in the men's 200m individual medley final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. Phelps became the first male swimmer to win the same event at three successive Olympics when he clinched the men's 200 metres individual medley gold medal at the London Games. REUTERS/David Gray