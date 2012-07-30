Edition:
Phelps goes to London

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after taking third place in his men's 200m butterfly heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after taking third place in his men's 200m butterfly heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after taking third place in his men's 200m butterfly heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after taking third place in his men's 200m butterfly heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Members of the U.S. 4x100m men's freestyle relay team Michael Phelps (L), Nathan Adrian (C) and Cullen Jones cheer on their anchor Ryan Lochte (not pictured) during the event final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Members of the U.S. 4x100m men's freestyle relay team Michael Phelps (L), Nathan Adrian (C) and Cullen Jones cheer on their anchor Ryan Lochte (not pictured) during the event final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims to a fourth place finish in the men's 400m individual medley final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims to a fourth place finish in the men's 400m individual medley final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. bangs the starting block as he watches the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. bangs the starting block as he watches the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. stretches before his men's 200m butterfly heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. stretches before his men's 200m butterfly heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks up after his men's 200m butterfly heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks up after his men's 200m butterfly heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Members of France's men's 4x100m freestyle relay team react after winning the race during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. Michael Phelps of the U.S. is seen in the foreground applauding his team mates. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Members of France's men's 4x100m freestyle relay team react after winning the race during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. Michael Phelps of the U.S. is seen in the foreground applauding his team mates. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. checks his time after his men's 400m individual medley heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. checks his time after his men's 400m individual medley heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks up after his men's 200m butterfly heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks up after his men's 200m butterfly heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps is seen during a training session of the U.S. swimming team at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps is seen during a training session of the U.S. swimming team at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims during the men's 200m butterfly heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. Phelps finished third. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims during the men's 200m butterfly heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. Phelps finished third. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after taking first place in heat 4 of the men's 400m individual medley at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after taking first place in heat 4 of the men's 400m individual medley at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps and Nathan Adrian (R) of the U.S. watch a swimmer during the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps and Nathan Adrian (R) of the U.S. watch a swimmer during the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps (L) of the U.S. congratulates his team mate Ryan Lochte after their second place finish in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay swim race during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps (L) of the U.S. congratulates his team mate Ryan Lochte after their second place finish in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay swim race during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after finishing in fourth place in the men's 400m individual medley during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after finishing in fourth place in the men's 400m individual medley during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims during the men's 400m individual medley heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims during the men's 400m individual medley heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Nathan Adrian, Michael Phelps, Cullen Jones and Ryan Lochte (L-R) of the U.S. stand with their silver medals in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Nathan Adrian, Michael Phelps, Cullen Jones and Ryan Lochte (L-R) of the U.S. stand with their silver medals in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after taking third place in his men's 200m butterfly heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after taking third place in his men's 200m butterfly heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after his team came in second in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after his team came in second in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, July 30, 2012

Trending Collections