Philip Seymour Hoffman: 1967 - 2014
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie The Master at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie The Master at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Philip Seymour Hoffman attends the premiere of the film A Most Wanted Man at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Philip Seymour Hoffman attends the premiere of the film A Most Wanted Man at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Philip Seymour Hoffman holds the Coppa Volpi for the Best Actor in the movie The Master at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Philip Seymour Hoffman holds the Coppa Volpi for the Best Actor in the movie The Master at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses during the photocall of the movie "The Master" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses during the photocall of the movie "The Master" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Philip Seymour Hoffman, who stars as Oakland Athletics' manager Art Howe, poses for photographers as he arrives for the world premiere of the film Moneyball in Oakland, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Philip Seymour Hoffman, who stars as Oakland Athletics' manager Art Howe, poses for photographers as he arrives for the world premiere of the film Moneyball in Oakland, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
George Clooney, Paul Giamatti and Philip Seymour Hoffman pose during a photocall for the film The Ides of March at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney, Paul Giamatti and Philip Seymour Hoffman pose during a photocall for the film The Ides of March at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Philip Seymour Hoffman takes pictures as he arrives on the red carpet during a screening for the movie The Master at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Philip Seymour Hoffman takes pictures as he arrives on the red carpet during a screening for the movie The Master at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Philip Seymour Hoffman attends a news conference to present his film Capote running out of competition at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Philip Seymour Hoffman attends a news conference to present his film Capote running out of competition at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti, Marisa Tomei and Evan Rachel Wood chat as they arrive at a news conference for their film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti, Marisa Tomei and Evan Rachel Wood chat as they arrive at a news conference for their film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses on the red carpet before the premiere of his new movie Radio Rock Revolution in Berlin, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses on the red carpet before the premiere of his new movie Radio Rock Revolution in Berlin, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Catherine Keener, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Michelle Williams and Samantha Morton pose during a photocall for the film Synecdoche, New York at the 61st Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2008. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Catherine Keener, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Michelle Williams and Samantha Morton pose during a photocall for the film Synecdoche, New York at the 61st Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2008. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Phillip Seymour Hoffman speaks after winning the best actor Oscar for his role in Capote at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Phillip Seymour Hoffman speaks after winning the best actor Oscar for his role in Capote at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Philip Seymour Hoffman accepts his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his work in the film Capote at the 12th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Philip Seymour Hoffman accepts his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his work in the film Capote at the 12th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama for Capote at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2006. REUTERS/File
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama for Capote at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2006. REUTERS/File
Phillip Seymour Hoffman is congratulated after winning the best actor Oscar for his role in Capote by actor Hilary Swank at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Phillip Seymour Hoffman is congratulated after winning the best actor Oscar for his role in Capote by actor Hilary Swank at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Philip Seymour Hoffman smiles during a photo call for the World Premiere of the film Mission Impossible III in Rome, April 24, 2006. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Philip Seymour Hoffman smiles during a photo call for the World Premiere of the film Mission Impossible III in Rome, April 24, 2006. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Phillip Seymour Hoffman poses at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. Hoffman won the award for best actor for his role in Capote. REUTERS/File
Phillip Seymour Hoffman poses at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. Hoffman won the award for best actor for his role in Capote. REUTERS/File
Philip Seymour Hoffman receives his award for best male lead at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, March 4, 2006. Hoffman won for his role in Capote. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Philip Seymour Hoffman receives his award for best male lead at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, March 4, 2006. Hoffman won for his role in Capote. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives at the 21st Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Marjorie Luke Theatre in Santa Barbara, February 11, 2006. REUTERS/File
Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives at the 21st Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Marjorie Luke Theatre in Santa Barbara, February 11, 2006. REUTERS/File
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses with his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his work in the film Capote at the 12th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Philip Seymour Hoffman poses with his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his work in the film Capote at the 12th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Phillip Seymour Hoffman poses for photographers during a break in the New York Times Arts and Leisure Weekend discussions in New York January 6, 2006. REUTERS/Chip East
Phillip Seymour Hoffman poses for photographers during a break in the New York Times Arts and Leisure Weekend discussions in New York January 6, 2006. REUTERS/Chip East
Philip Seymour Hoffman at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 24, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Philip Seymour Hoffman at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 24, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives at the premiere of State and Main at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, December 18, 2000. REUTERS/File
Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives at the premiere of State and Main at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, December 18, 2000. REUTERS/File
Next Slideshows
Flamenco fashion
Outfits made for the dance floor at the International Flamenco Fashion Show in Seville.
Helen Mirren and Hasty Pudding
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren
Trouble for Bieber
Justin Bieber appeared at a Toronto police station after being charged with assault over an incident involving a limo driver, the latest in a string of erratic...
Brokeback Mountain opera
The doomed romance between two Wyoming sheep herders was first a short story, then an Oscar-winning film - and now it's an opera.
MORE IN PICTURES
Drifting towards Europe
Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Made in China
A glimpse inside factories across China.
Trump meets world leaders
President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.
Mosul in ruins
Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Solitary life in Australia's Outback
May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.