Philippine rebel standoff
Villagers watch the smoke as fighting rages between government soldiers and the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), in the suburbs of Zamboanga city in the southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more
Villagers watch the smoke as fighting rages between government soldiers and the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), in the suburbs of Zamboanga city in the southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Some of the 15 Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) who surrendered to government soldiers are seen being transported in a military vehicle to a police station in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. ...more
Some of the 15 Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) who surrendered to government soldiers are seen being transported in a military vehicle to a police station in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers are transported on a truck to reinforce their comrades fighting the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers are transported on a truck to reinforce their comrades fighting the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents displaced due to fighting between soldiers and the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) queue for rice at an evacuation centre in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more
Residents displaced due to fighting between soldiers and the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) queue for rice at an evacuation centre in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Police parade in front of the media 15 Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), who had surrendered to government soldiers, at a police station in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De...more
Police parade in front of the media 15 Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), who had surrendered to government soldiers, at a police station in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke billows at the site of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke billows at the site of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A mother holds her baby at the bleacher of a stadium turned into an evacuation centre for families displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern...more
A mother holds her baby at the bleacher of a stadium turned into an evacuation centre for families displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A boy carries drinking water in containers towards makeshift shelters for families displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September...more
A boy carries drinking water in containers towards makeshift shelters for families displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) use firewood to cook a meal at an evacuation centre in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik...more
Residents displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) use firewood to cook a meal at an evacuation centre in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Evacuees rest outside their makeshift tent at the centre portion of a road in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Evacuees rest outside their makeshift tent at the centre portion of a road in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers escort residents who were taken hostage and used as human shields by Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) during fighting with government soldiers, in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 17, 2013....more
Government soldiers escort residents who were taken hostage and used as human shields by Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) during fighting with government soldiers, in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Government soldiers assist former hostages of the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) after they were released from their one-week captivity in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more
Government soldiers assist former hostages of the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) after they were released from their one-week captivity in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A two-year-old boy, who was among those taken hostage for a week by the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), embraces his father after he was reunited with his parents at a police camp, in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines...more
A two-year-old boy, who was among those taken hostage for a week by the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), embraces his father after he was reunited with his parents at a police camp, in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman weeps outside a police camp after failing to see her relatives amongst the hostages released by the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more
A woman weeps outside a police camp after failing to see her relatives amongst the hostages released by the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A volunteer pushes a cart of food rations in a warehouse in Pasay city, metro Manila September 17, 2013, which are to be transferred to a Philippine Navy ship bound for conflict-torn Zamboanga city in southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco more
A volunteer pushes a cart of food rations in a warehouse in Pasay city, metro Manila September 17, 2013, which are to be transferred to a Philippine Navy ship bound for conflict-torn Zamboanga city in southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An armoured vehicle drives past government soldiers for another offensive against the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) positions in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An armoured vehicle drives past government soldiers for another offensive against the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) positions in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers of Task Force Zamboanga (TFZ) take cover during fighting with Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers of Task Force Zamboanga (TFZ) take cover during fighting with Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers of Task Force Zamboanga (TFZ) fire a 60mm mortar round towards the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) positions in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers of Task Force Zamboanga (TFZ) fire a 60mm mortar round towards the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) positions in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke billows from burning houses in a residential district as firefight rages between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De...more
Smoke billows from burning houses in a residential district as firefight rages between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the Philippine marines hold their weapons aboard a truck as they block a road during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15,...more
Members of the Philippine marines hold their weapons aboard a truck as they block a road during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The hand of a dead Muslim rebel from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), killed by the government during fighting, is pictured in a military truck in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The hand of a dead Muslim rebel from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), killed by the government during fighting, is pictured in a military truck in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A government soldier looks out from a partially destroyed wall of a house, caused by fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 15, 2013. ...more
A government soldier looks out from a partially destroyed wall of a house, caused by fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents who were displaced from their homes, due to fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), stay in makeshift tents at a sports complex, which has been turned into an evacuation centre,...more
Residents who were displaced from their homes, due to fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), stay in makeshift tents at a sports complex, which has been turned into an evacuation centre, in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers take cover near armoured vehicles as they try to assault the positions of Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), during a gunbattle in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik...more
Government soldiers take cover near armoured vehicles as they try to assault the positions of Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), during a gunbattle in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A wounded government soldier is carried on a stretcher after a mortar attack by Muslim rebels at the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern...more
A wounded government soldier is carried on a stretcher after a mortar attack by Muslim rebels at the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers run for cover as their comrades (L) lie on the ground after they were wounded in a mortar attack by Muslim rebels at the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front...more
Government soldiers run for cover as their comrades (L) lie on the ground after they were wounded in a mortar attack by Muslim rebels at the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A view of burnt vehicles and ruins of houses gutted by a fire caused by fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik...more
A view of burnt vehicles and ruins of houses gutted by a fire caused by fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers inside armoured vehicles take part in a firefight with Muslim rebels from Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) amidst smoke from burning houses in a residential district in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12,...more
Government soldiers inside armoured vehicles take part in a firefight with Muslim rebels from Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) amidst smoke from burning houses in a residential district in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers fire their weapons during a firefight with Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers fire their weapons during a firefight with Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents scramble to fetch water to douse burning houses in a residential district, after a clash between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12,...more
Residents scramble to fetch water to douse burning houses in a residential district, after a clash between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the Philippine Marines rest on a road pavement on the fourth day of a government stand-off with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels in downtown Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more
Members of the Philippine Marines rest on a road pavement on the fourth day of a government stand-off with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels in downtown Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers take cover beside an armoured vehicle during a firefight with Muslim rebels, on the fourth day of a government stand-off with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels in downtown Zamboanga city in southern Philippines...more
Government soldiers take cover beside an armoured vehicle during a firefight with Muslim rebels, on the fourth day of a government stand-off with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels in downtown Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels lie on the ground after they were captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels lie on the ground after they were captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A weapon concealed in a bag of rice carried by a Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebel lies on a road after the rebel was captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A weapon concealed in a bag of rice carried by a Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebel lies on a road after the rebel was captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents arrive at a stadium that has been turned into a evacuation centre after fleeing their homes due to fighting between Moro National Liberation Front rebels (MNLF) and government soldiers in Zamboanga city September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De...more
Residents arrive at a stadium that has been turned into a evacuation centre after fleeing their homes due to fighting between Moro National Liberation Front rebels (MNLF) and government soldiers in Zamboanga city September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers are silhouetted in a building opposite a mosque where Moro National Liberation Front rebels are believed to be holed up in downtown Zamboanga September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers are silhouetted in a building opposite a mosque where Moro National Liberation Front rebels are believed to be holed up in downtown Zamboanga September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A government soldier checks motorists at a checkpoint in Ipil, Zamboanga del Sur, which leads to Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A government soldier checks motorists at a checkpoint in Ipil, Zamboanga del Sur, which leads to Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents walk past a government military vehicle as they evacuate near an area where members of Muslim rebels Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) have occupied in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents walk past a government military vehicle as they evacuate near an area where members of Muslim rebels Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) have occupied in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Clashes in Athens
Thousands rally following the killing of an anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group.
Ottawa train collision
A passenger train and bus collide on the outskirts of Ottawa.
Occupy anniversary
The populist movement marks its second anniversary.
Colorado floods from above
Photographer Rick Wilking takes a flight over the flood waters in Colorado.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.