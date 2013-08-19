Philippines ferry disaster

Forensic investigators count money found in the possession of a ferry disaster victim recovered in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. The central Philippine province of Cebu, famous among divers around the world for its clear waters and coral reefs, declared a state of calamity on Monday as an oil slick from a ferry that sank late last week spread to about 20 percent of the coast. REUTERS/Erik De Castro