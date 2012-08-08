Edition:
Philippines submerged

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

A man holds his shoes as he swims in floodwaters along a road in Marikina, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Motorists and passengers are trapped in the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) as heavy rains continue in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers evacuate residents from their homes swamped with floodwaters, aboard a rubber boat in Marikina, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents wade through floodwaters as another looks down from a rooftop in Marikina City, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Rescuers help residents on a rubber float to move to higher grounds during a flood in Marikina, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A resident checks his submerged house during a flood in Marikina City, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Rescuers evacuate residents from their flooded homes on a rubber boat in Marikina, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents wait for rescuers on the roof of a flooded house in Marikina, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Rescuers search for victims buried by a landslide amid heavy rainfall in Quezon City, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Rescuers carry a victim after he was buried by a landslide amid heavy rainfall in Quezon City, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Residents wade through floodwaters in Tinajeros, Malabon city, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A bicycle cart and a bus drives through floodwaters along a main street of city hall in Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A man fishes out his merchandise from floodwaters, in front of a city hall in Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Residents take shelter at an evacuation center after their shanties were submerged by floodwaters in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A bus drives through floodwaters in front of a city hall in Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A man transports vegetables on his motorcycle along a flooded street in Las Pinas, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents wade on a flooded street in Las Pinas, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Rescuers rest on an inflatable mattress floating along a flooded street in Las Pinas, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

