Photo focus: Chaos

Tuesday, August 16, 2011

People hang onto an entrance of a commuter train which will transport them to Jakarta, in Depok, Indonesia's West Java province May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Crack Palinggi

People hang onto an entrance of a commuter train which will transport them to Jakarta, in Depok, Indonesia's West Java province May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Crack Palinggi

Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after they were hit by a bomb attack in the outskirts of Landikotal, northwest Pakistan on August 16, 2011. A bomb blast destroyed four trucks carrying fuel for U.S.-led NATO forces in Afghanistan in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region of Khyber, local government officials said.

Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after they were hit by a bomb attack in the outskirts of Landikotal, northwest Pakistan on August 16, 2011. A bomb blast destroyed four trucks carrying fuel for U.S.-led NATO forces in Afghanistan in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region of Khyber, local government officials said. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari

A shopper tries on bridal dresses during the Filene's Basement "Running of the Brides" bridal dress sale in New York June 3, 2011. The annual sale is known for its long queues and frantic shopping among brides-to-be hoping to save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on designer wedding gowns. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A shopper tries on bridal dresses during the Filene's Basement "Running of the Brides" bridal dress sale in New York June 3, 2011. The annual sale is known for its long queues and frantic shopping among brides-to-be hoping to save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on designer wedding gowns. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tourists run from teargas in central Athens during anti-austerity protests, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Tourists run from teargas in central Athens during anti-austerity protests, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A Nepali riot policeman runs away from pro-democracy activists after they were fired upon with tear gas for defying a curfew in Nepal's capital Kathmandu April 22, 2006. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A Nepali riot policeman runs away from pro-democracy activists after they were fired upon with tear gas for defying a curfew in Nepal's capital Kathmandu April 22, 2006. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Marooned flood victims looking to escape grab the side bars of a hovering Army helicopter which arrived to distribute food supplies in the Muzaffargarh district of Pakistan's Punjab province August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Marooned flood victims looking to escape grab the side bars of a hovering Army helicopter which arrived to distribute food supplies in the Muzaffargarh district of Pakistan's Punjab province August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Players battle for the ball during the annual Lelo match in the village of Shukhuti, about 290 km (180 miles) west of Tbilisi, Georgia, April 24, 2011. The villagers of Zemo (upper) Shukhuti and Kvemo (lower) Shukhuti have played the game every Easter Sunday for generations, with each side trying to carry the 16 kg (35 lbs) ball to their end of the neighboring villages. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Players battle for the ball during the annual Lelo match in the village of Shukhuti, about 290 km (180 miles) west of Tbilisi, Georgia, April 24, 2011. The villagers of Zemo (upper) Shukhuti and Kvemo (lower) Shukhuti have played the game every Easter Sunday for generations, with each side trying to carry the 16 kg (35 lbs) ball to their end of the neighboring villages. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A bull jumps over a group of people during the Pongal festival in the village of Paalamedu, near the southern Indian city of Madurai, January 16, 2003. The objective of this event is to wrest a bounty, which is held in a cloth bag tied between the horns of the bulls. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A bull jumps over a group of people during the Pongal festival in the village of Paalamedu, near the southern Indian city of Madurai, January 16, 2003. The objective of this event is to wrest a bounty, which is held in a cloth bag tied between the horns of the bulls. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Palestinians evacuate a wounded man after an Israeli missile destroyed the Workers Union headquarters in Gaza February 28, 2008. Hamas said an Israeli missile destroyed the main headquarters of the Workers Union in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians evacuate a wounded man after an Israeli missile destroyed the Workers Union headquarters in Gaza February 28, 2008. Hamas said an Israeli missile destroyed the main headquarters of the Workers Union in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Vancouver Canucks fan screams in front of an overturned burning pickup truck in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia during riots after the Canucks lost Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs to the Boston Bruins June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

A Vancouver Canucks fan screams in front of an overturned burning pickup truck in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia during riots after the Canucks lost Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs to the Boston Bruins June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Pro and anti-Mubarak supporters clash at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Pro and anti-Mubarak supporters clash at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Looters runs with goods from a destroyed store in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Looters runs with goods from a destroyed store in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Iranian opposition supporters beat police forces during clashes in central Tehran December 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Iranian opposition supporters beat police forces during clashes in central Tehran December 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

German police officers lift up a woman from the crowd of revellers outside a tunnel at the Love Parade "The art of Love" in the western German city of Duisburg July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Naupold

German police officers lift up a woman from the crowd of revellers outside a tunnel at the Love Parade "The art of Love" in the western German city of Duisburg July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Naupold

People duck as gunshots are fired from inside the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

People duck as gunshots are fired from inside the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Journalists, including New York Times photographers Tyler Hicks (R- in glasses) and Lynsey Addario (far L), Getty Images photographer John Moore (2nd L), freelance photographer Holly Pickett (3rdL) and freelancer Philip Poupin (4th L) run for cover during a bombing run by Libyan government planes at a checkpoint near the oil refinery of Ras Lanuf March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Conroy

Journalists, including New York Times photographers Tyler Hicks (R- in glasses) and Lynsey Addario (far L), Getty Images photographer John Moore (2nd L), freelance photographer Holly Pickett (3rdL) and freelancer Philip Poupin (4th L) run for cover during a bombing run by Libyan government planes at a checkpoint near the oil refinery of Ras Lanuf March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Conroy

A man rinses soot from his face at the scene of a gas pipeline explosion near Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2006. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A man rinses soot from his face at the scene of a gas pipeline explosion near Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2006. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Boca Juniors' climb onto the fence as others light flares during their Argentine First Division soccer match against Colon de Santa Fe in Buenos Aires, September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Boca Juniors' climb onto the fence as others light flares during their Argentine First Division soccer match against Colon de Santa Fe in Buenos Aires, September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

