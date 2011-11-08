Edition:
Photo focus: Fire

Tuesday, November 08, 2011

A fire breather blows fire at the Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada August 29, 2003. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A fire breather blows fire at the Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada August 29, 2003. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A protester stands in front of a burning barricade during a demonstration in Cairo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester stands in front of a burning barricade during a demonstration in Cairo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a building in Shanghai, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a building in Shanghai, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

A man rides his horse through flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before Saint Anthony's Day, Patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares some 100 kilometers north west of Madrid late January 16, 2004. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A man rides his horse through flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before Saint Anthony's Day, Patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares some 100 kilometers north west of Madrid late January 16, 2004. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A competitor runs through a burning field during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A competitor runs through a burning field during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

An artist performs during an annual fire festival in the Ukrainian capital Kiev June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An artist performs during an annual fire festival in the Ukrainian capital Kiev June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The race car of driver Will Power (L) goes airborne during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada October 16, 2011. British IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon died from injuries sustained in an horrific crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, race organizers said. REUTERS/Barry Ambrose

The race car of driver Will Power (L) goes airborne during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada October 16, 2011. British IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon died from injuries sustained in an horrific crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, race organizers said. REUTERS/Barry Ambrose

A Palestinian man tries to extinguish a fire that started after youths threw a petrol bomb during clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Palestinian man tries to extinguish a fire that started after youths threw a petrol bomb during clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A performer places a torch into his mouth during a stunt performance celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Fenghuang, Hunan province, China February 18, 2010. The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Tiger began on February 14. . REUTERS/Stringer

A performer places a torch into his mouth during a stunt performance celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Fenghuang, Hunan province, China February 18, 2010. The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Tiger began on February 14. . REUTERS/Stringer

A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. The 55-year old man had entered the bank and asked for a renegotiation of his overdue loan payments on his home and business, according to police, which he could not pay, but was refused by the bank. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. The 55-year old man had entered the bank and asked for a renegotiation of his overdue loan payments on his home and business, according to police, which he could not pay, but was refused by the bank. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Looters run with goods from a destroyed store in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Looters run with goods from a destroyed store in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The head of a replica Viking galley burns during the Up-Helly-Aa festival on the Shetland Islands, January 31, 2006. The Up-Helly-Aa festival, introduced by men returning from the Napoleonic Wars of the early 19th century, takes place annually on the last Tuesday of January. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

The head of a replica Viking galley burns during the Up-Helly-Aa festival on the Shetland Islands, January 31, 2006. The Up-Helly-Aa festival, introduced by men returning from the Napoleonic Wars of the early 19th century, takes place annually on the last Tuesday of January. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Bulgarian children spin fireballs during Mesni Zagovezni (Shrovetide) celebration in the village of Lozen near Sofia, Bulgaria February 26, 2006. Many Bulgarians mark Mesni Zagovezni as they chase evil spirits with fire rituals on Sunday. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Bulgarian children spin fireballs during Mesni Zagovezni (Shrovetide) celebration in the village of Lozen near Sofia, Bulgaria February 26, 2006. Many Bulgarians mark Mesni Zagovezni as they chase evil spirits with fire rituals on Sunday. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Participants perform a fire dragon dance at a temple fair celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Grace Liang

Participants perform a fire dragon dance at a temple fair celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Grace Liang

A Palestinian youth holds a tyre set ablaze during clashes with Israeli border police in Shuafat refugee camp on the edge of Jerusalem March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mahfouz Abu Turk

A Palestinian youth holds a tyre set ablaze during clashes with Israeli border police in Shuafat refugee camp on the edge of Jerusalem March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mahfouz Abu Turk

Policemen hold torches during the rehearsal for 'Chandigarh Police Week' celebrations in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Policemen hold torches during the rehearsal for 'Chandigarh Police Week' celebrations in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A Roma woman gestures in front of her burning home at a Roma settlement in Sarajevo's suburb of Butmir June 3, 2009. The community set their homes on fire as they were forced to move to new houses provided by the local government. REUTERS/Stringer

A Roma woman gestures in front of her burning home at a Roma settlement in Sarajevo's suburb of Butmir June 3, 2009. The community set their homes on fire as they were forced to move to new houses provided by the local government. REUTERS/Stringer

A fire rages in a pine wood forest near Bitola, 180 km (112 miles) south of Skopje, Macedonia July 24, 2007. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A fire rages in a pine wood forest near Bitola, 180 km (112 miles) south of Skopje, Macedonia July 24, 2007. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Lanterns are released during a ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami on Pak Meng beach, Thailand December 26, 2005. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Lanterns are released during a ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami on Pak Meng beach, Thailand December 26, 2005. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

